PHOTO: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Joins K-Pop sensation RIIZE for a snapshot ahead of exclusive performance at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto linked up with famous K-Pop boy band RIIZE ahead of their pregame performance at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. All the members of the band were present ahead of their historic performance in one of the most iconic ballparks in America.

They made their debut in the music industry in September 2023 with their hit album 'Get A Guitar'.

Take a look at the image of Yoshinobu Yamamoto joining the K-Pop band at Dodger Stadium ahead of their performance before the Dodgers-Diamondbacks series finale here:

Yamamoto has already played his part in the three-game series against the Diamondbacks after raking in his fifth win of the season in Game 1. The Dodgers took Game 1 of the series 6-4 as Yamamoto showcased his class at the mound, giving up two runs on seven hits and striking out eight in 6.1 innings on Monday night.

Arizona fought back valiantly in Game 2 of the series and won the contest 7-3 as the Dodgers hitting lineup failed to make a dent in Brandon Pfaadt's dominance at the mound. While Yamamoto was exceptional from the start in Game 1 of the series, James Paxton gave up some easy runs in Game 2 to help the D-backs tie the series at 1-1.

LA and Arizona will finish the series on Wednesday as an in-form Tyler Glasnow will be up against Brandon Hughes.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his next start in the series finale against the Reds on Sunday

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been exceptional this season for the LA Dodgers after having to go through two challenging starts to open his maiden campaign in the Dodger Blue. Since then, he has amplified his wins and lowered his ERA. He is 5-1 for the season with an ERA of 3.17, 61 Ks, and 1.06 WHIP.

Yamamoto is set to make his 11th start of the campaign in the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. He has made all his previous starts against NL rivals and will continue to do so until the Dodgers play three back-to-back series against the Yankees, Rangers, and Royals in the second week of June.

