PHOTOS: 5 Aaron Judge pictures that prove that the New York Yankees star deserves to be in the People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Issue

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge had a fantastic 2022 Major League Baseball season. While he dominated on the field, Judge was also impressive off of it. The American League Home Run King is ranked as the fourth sexiest man alive by People Magazine. Chris Evans, star of "Captain America," will be featured on the cover of the most recent issue as the Sexiest Man Alive.

According to the rankings, Judge is sexier than the well-known Dwayne Johnson, a Hollywood actor and former WWE Champion. Judge is listed behind actors like Robert Pattinson, Diego Luna, and Jack Harlow.

The Yankees' slugger missed out on a Top 3 slot as Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney took the third position.

Here are 5 Aaron Judge’s photos that prove that the Yankees star is actually the Sexiest Man Alive

Judge, simply chilling and promoting, sustainability and community with a little dog.

"Have you tried @waiakea yet? Not only is #waiakea my favorite water, but the brand is also deeply committed to sustainability and community which really resonates with me. Penny and I are excited to join the team! #waiakeapartner" - Aaron Judge

Aaron, raising temperatures and enjoying his pool time, will surely make you feel like having a dip in water.

"Only thing you can do when it's 💯 degrees outside!!! 🏊☀️#pooltime #toohot" - Aaron Judge

Judge looked dapper while posing with his wife Samantha Brackseick and parents during his time in LA for the All-Star break.

"What a time we had out in LA for the All Star break! Can’t thank Yankee fans and all the fans out there for their support and making this one of the best years yet! Time to get rolling in the 2nd half!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ "- Aaron Judge

Not to be missed are Judge’s pictures in his pinstripe uniform. He is surely a New York Yankees star.

"Welcome back Fans!! 👏⚾️ It felt good to have those pregame jitters again when you hear the roar of the crowd! How about the roar after @mike_tauchman and @robert.brantly went deep! 👀💣" - Aaron Judge

Have you seen Aaron’s picture from 2019?

"Excited to be a part of @bloomingdales spring Mix Masters campaign! #bloomingdales" - Aaron Judge

People Magazine wrote on their list:

“Breaking records is sexy, and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge did just that this year, hitting 62 home runs to set an American League record.”

Aaron Judge bested Roger Maris' record for the most home runs in an American League season when he hit 62 home runs in one season.

