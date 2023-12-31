[Photos] Alex Bregman's wife Reagan's Scottsdale photo dump is a caleidoscope of family joy

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Scottsdale have now been married for the last three years. As the year folded, the latter posted a collection of pictures of special moments with the family on her Instagram.

Alex Bregman has been a regular feature in the Astros' lineup throughout their 'dynasty'. He's won two World Series titles with the team, one in 2017 and the other in 2022. The two-time MLB All-Star also has numerous records to his name, most notably hitting the most home runs in World Series games for a third baseman.

Throughout that journey, Reagan has been by his side, supporting him all the way. The couple publicly displayed their affection for each other. This was the case as she rounded off the year with a special post featuring Alex and their kid Knox throughout the year.

Reagan Scottsdale's post featured pictures of the family

How did Alex Bregman and wife Reagan meet?

Without a lucky turn of events, Alex and his wife Reagan might not have ended up together. One could argue that the couple's meeting was destined. Reagan drove from Austin, where she worked at Google, to Houston for a weekend to hang out with a few companions. She met Alex at a group meal, where one of her friends and Alex's friend, who were dating, introduced them to each other.

In a 2021 interview with the Knot, Reagan mentioned how she was initially not interested in meeting the Astros player.

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]. And then we went on a date, three or four days later," Reagan told the Knot.

The couple started off slow due to their long-distance relationship but were eventually able to make it work.

"When we both realized we were willing to sacrifice things to make things work, we realized it was it."

Alex and his wife currently reside in Houston itself. They welcomed their first son, Knox Samuel, on August 1, 2022.

