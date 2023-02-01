PHOTOS: Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella get in the winter spirit at snow-covered Target Field

On Monday, Minnesota Twins All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella got into the winter spirit at the snow-covered Target Field, weeks ahead of the 2023 MLB Opening Day. Mr. and Mrs. Correa were spotted throwing snow at each other in a playful gesture.

The couple visited the stadium together for the first time since Correa re-signed a six-year contract worth $200 million with the Minnesota Twins.

"Our home. See you in a couple of weeks Twins fans," wrote Daniella on Instagram posting fun snippets from the ballpark visit.

Going by the caption, Daniella seems to be eagerly looking forward to Opening Day on March 30. On last year's Opening Day, Carlos and Daniella turned up in Twins gear along with their four-month-old child, Kylo.

The sight of the little munchkin in a custom Twins bib, rooting for his father was extremely adorable.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Correa are expecting their second child

Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Angels: ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates a home run with his wife Daniella Rodriguez and son, Kylo in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 13, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Carlos and Daniella have created a loving and supportive family and are now expanding it to welcome another member. The announcement came less than a year after the birth of their first child, Kylo.

"2 under 2! LET’S DO IT." - Daniella Correa

Daniella was recently spotted flaunting her baby bump in a figure-hugging dress at the 18th annual Diamond Awards on January 26, 2023, at The Depot Minneapolis. Mrs. Correa looked stunning while posing with Carlos, who looked equally dapper in a well-fitted suit.

This is an exciting time for Carlos and Daniella. It is truly special to see their family grow and deepen their bond.

