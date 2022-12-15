PHOTOS: Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are enjoying time together in St. Barts after former Astros flamethrower signed with New York Mets

Former Houston Astros star Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton are enjoying a romantic trip to St. Barts after Verlander bid farewell to the Astros and signed with the New York Mets.

Verlander and Upton’s postcard-worthy pictures from their vacation have gone viral. Kate looked gorgeous in a royal blue bikini and accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses, some gold chains, and a stunning hat, while Verlander looked all cool in his swimming trunks.

Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife, Kate Upton, are making another splash in St. Barts following his free-agency signing with the Mets. – New York Post Sports

On December 7, the MLB star signed a two-year deal with the Mets. According to the official MLB website, Verlander's new contract is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. The same day, the former pitcher for the Astros posted a video of himself on social media to inform his followers of the news.

To Houston: Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being so positive, generous, and accepting. You made me and my family feel at home and I’ll always be grateful for that. We have all shared lots of amazing moments together since the trade in 2017. My family and I will forever cherish our time in the 🤘🏻 and the memories created that will last a lifetime! Much ❤️ - The Verlander’s – Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton celebrated their daughter's birthday

Kate and Justin celebrated their daughter Geneveine's fourth birthday before their trip to St. Barts. On November 22, Upton posted pictures from Genevieve's mermaid-themed birthday celebration on Instagram.

Can’t believe my little girl is 4!! We had one shell of a time celebrating with this magical shark themed party! 🦈✨🐚🪸🫧💖 – Kate Upton

Verlander has been selected to nine MLB All-Star games and has led the AL strikeouts five times, earning run averages and wins. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2006. For the first time ever, he led the AL with both wins and strikeouts in 2009. Verlander had his most productive season in 2011 featuring the second no-hitter of his career against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

By the end of the campaign, Verlander had earned the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award, the Sporting News Player of the Year Award, the AL Cy Young Award, and the Pitching Triple Crown.

Poll : 0 votes