PHOTOS: World Series MVP Corey Seager and wife Madisyn bring style to Rangers awards dinner in Dallas

Reigning Fall Classic MVP Corey Seager and wife Madisyn Seager had an exciting last weekend filled with youth academy training, awards functions, and a showcase of the MLB Legacy Park in Texas. It was organised in honor of the 2024 MLB All-Star Week in Arlington, TX.

Mady shared pictures from the lively weekend on her Instagram account alongside the Rangers ace slugger and husband, Corey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple were present at the Rangers awards function in Texas, where Corey Seager was awarded several accolades for his tremendous performance in the past season, which saw the Rangers win their maiden World Series championship. Corey rocked the award function in a suit, while Madisyn Seager wore a red gown dress.

The duo was seen at an important event inside the Globe Life Field in honor of the All Star Legacy Park, and later, Corey Seager was spotted training the young in the Rangers youth hitting academy clinic.

Mady was a constant support for her husband throughout the last season as Corey produced a stellar postseason performance and became only the third player in MLB history to have won the title with both an American League (Texas Rangers, 2023) and a National League team (LA Dodgers, 2020).

Madisyn was by Corey's side in November 2023 as the Rangers won the Fall Classic title and then also accompanied her husband on the victory parade bus and the celebrations that ensued afterwards.

She had also shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story wearing a red T-shirt with Corey's jersey number, "5", on it before the start of Game 5 during the World Series.

Madisyn Seager is not only a fan of her husband, Corey Seager, but a fan of the sport of baseball too.

Madisyn's husband has made her an avid baseball fan. She was always visible on the sidelines during the MLB season, in addition to supporting him during his games in high school and in the minor leagues.

She was present when Corey Seager and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, and she talked about how inspiring it was to see him reach his individual objectives and set postseason records.

Following her college graduation, she relocated to California to be with Corey when he was playing with the Dodgers. Following Corey's seven-year tenure with the Dodgers, he inked a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers, and the social media influencer joined her spouse in Arlington, Texas.

She had even developed friendships with the wives and girlfriends of other Los Angeles Dodgers players, and the group would then fashion similar jean jackets with their husbands' jersey numbers on them. It was a symbol of solidarity when Corey Seager was still playing with LA.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.