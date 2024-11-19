PICTURE: Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, Willi Castro and Gary Sanchez share spotlight with Twins official barber Aneudys Duran on his wedding day

Numerous big baseball stars, such as Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, Willi Castro, and Gary Sanchez, along with their partners, were present at barber Aneudys Duran's wedding on Monday. Currently, Duran is the official designated barber for the Minnesota Twins and has worked with numerous famous baseball players in the past.

On November 18, Aneudys Duran took to Instagram to post a from the event to his Instagram story. It featured Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, Willi Castro, and Gary Sanchez, with the group all suited up for Duran's big day.

"My gentlemen" Aneudys Duran captioned his story in Spanish.

Duran also wrote "the one who wears it pretty 😂👇🏾" right above where he was stood in the picture, jokingly suggesting that he was the one that looked the best in the group.

Screenshot of Aneudys Duran's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@andyfadecuts)

The wedding was also a perfect opportunity for Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa to meet former teammate Gary Sanchez. The trio spent the 2022 season together at Target Field before Sanchez moved on to the New York Mets for the 2023 season.

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez gives fans a sneak peek into Aneudys Duran's big day

Carlos Correa's better half Daniella Rodriguez was also present at Aneudys Duran's wedding. She wished the Twins' team barber the best as he entered a new phase of life. On Monday, Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a series of snaps that gave fans a glimpse into the fun-filled event.

"Love, friendship, and a nice black dress 🖤" Daniella Rodriguez captioned her Instagram post.

Featuring in the images, were husband Carlos Correa, fellow Minnesota Twins man Byron Buxton, and his wife, Lindsey, and Aneudys Duran's newlywed wife Aida. Her post also had the perfect comfort food for the event, some pizza.

In the recently concluded season, Correa had a great first half, earning his third All-Star cap. However, a long-term injury shortly after the mid-season break led to him missing most of the second half of the campaign. Ultimately, the Minnesota Twins disappointingly ended up missing out on the playoffs, despite looking set to qualify coming into the final stretch of the regular season.

For now, Correa, Buxton, and Castro will be looking to quickly put last season's shortcomings behind them and enjoy the offseason. The focus shifts back to baseball in the new year, with spring training set to begin in early February.

