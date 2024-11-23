PICTURE: Tyler Glasnow and girlfriend Meghan Murphy all smiles as they share cozy moment during romantic Africa getaway

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow had a memorable 2024 campaign. Despite struggling with injuries for much of the season, even missing the postseason, Glasnow proved to be a reliable arm whenever he was fit. He earned his first All-Star cap and won the first World Series title of his career in the recently concluded season.

With a successful season behind him, Glasnow can now look forward to the offseason. It seems Glasnow and his partner, Meghan Murphy, immediately jumped into holiday mode, as the couple recently jetted off to a romantic getaway to South Africa.

Murphy shared a glimpse of their trip on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of the two enjoying the picturesque view of the city of Cape Town from the top of the Lion's Head Mountain.

Screenshot of Meghan Murphy's Instagram Story (Credits: @injector_meghan Instagram)

Meghan Murphy is a qualified physician who specializes in aesthetic procedures such as botox and fillers. She has been practicing since 2017 and is currently based out of Los Angeles.

Tyler Glasnow and Meghan Murphy celebrate World Series win in Los Angeles

After the Los Angeles Dodgers secured their eighth World Series title with an incredible comeback against the New York Yankees in Game 5, a victory parade was in order. Having last lifted the title in 2020 in the COVID-shortened season, the Dodgers had not been able to organize a celebratory parade as public gatherings were restricted. However, they made up for those missed celebrations in 2024.

Tyler Glasnow's girlfriend, Meghan Murphy, took to Instagram to post a series of snaps from the joyous day as the Dodgers squad and their families celebrated their successful season with thousands of cheering fans on Nov. 1.

"LA… we🤍💙you" Murphy captioned her post

Now, Tyler Glasnow has a few months of rest and relaxation to look forward to, allowing him to take his mind off baseball and spend quality time with his loved ones. Glasnow will aim to get back to full fitness in time for spring training, which typically begins in early February.

