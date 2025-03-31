 "Pissed off Aaron judge is so f****ng dangerous" - Yankees fans rally behind team captain's 'bossy' reason for skipping torpedo bats

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has picked right from where he left off last season. Judge hit a major league-leading 58 home runs in 2024, en route to a unanimous selection as AL MVP. Three games in the 2025 season and Judge has already put a stronghold with four home runs.

Amid this, a controversy about the "torpedo bat" is brewing. Unlike Judge, several Yankees hitters, including Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Anthony Volpe, have all gone the distance using the custom bat.

However, Judge was asked why he's not using the bat as well, he replied:

"What I did the past couple of seasons speaks for itself,” Judge said. “Why try to change something if you have something that’s working?"

It was only right by the Yankees superstar as he has hit 95 homers in the last two seasons.

This led to several reactions from fans, with most backing the Yankees captain.

"Pissed off judge is so fu****g dangerous," one fan commented.

"Like a boss," one fan posted.

Some fans shared their opinion on whether Judge should adopt a new bat or stick with what works for him.

"The bats don't automatically make you better. It depends on your hitting style. Some guys will benefit and it would probably hurt others. Wouldn’t make sense for a guy like Judge, with his numbers, to start testing out new bats," one fan posted.

"Maybe switch to it in the playoffs," one fan suggested to Judge given the Yankees star's 2024 postseason debacle.

"If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But hey, if new (legal) bats work for other players, then hey, I’m all for it," another added.

Torpedo bats used by Aaron Judge's teammates comply MLB rules

The Yankees hit 20 runs in Game 2 and 12 more in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, leaving many to introspect on what's going on. Brewers reliever Trevor Megill was among the ones to allege the unfair advantage of the custom bats.

The way these torpedo bats are structured, there's more wood centered near the label. This allows for far better contact than a traditional bat, where the mass is distributed to the tip.

For those wondering if these new bats comply with MLB rules, here's the dossier from MLB Rule 3.02, which says:

“The bat shall be a smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length. The bat shall be one piece of solid wood.”

This guideline complies with the construction of torpedo bats, therefore, MLB has deemed their usage legal.

