"Pitcher injuries today in MLB is due to poor preparation” - HOFer Juan Marichal says fitness routines have affected the durability of modern stars

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal spoke to a reporter recently and said he believes that the reason behind the increasing injuries among modern pitchers is a lack of preparation. The legendary Dominican spent over fifteen seasons pitching in the major leagues and was known for his durability on the mound.

Addressing concerns about the increasing number of injuries in the modern game, Marichal emphasized the importance of preparation for pitchers.

"I believe that the increase in pitcher injuries today in MLB is due to poor preparation. I was a sacrificer of my profession. I stretched a lot, I ran a lot, I prepared 100%, even when I ate I had discipline."

Juan Marichal started his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants in 1960 and immediately made an impact in the league. He went on to spend the majority of his career in San Francisco before playing for the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last two years of his career.

He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1983 and remains the MLB leader among Dominican pitchers in ERA (2.89), innings pitched (3,507), shutouts (52) and completed games (244).

Marichal has plenty to say when it comes to rising injuries among pitchers today. While emphasizing the need for preparation, he said that a pitcher's diet and rest on off days influence their performance on the field hugely.

He also said that pitchers should not train with weights over five pounds since it develops certain muscles, which may increase the probability of injury. He further outlined the importance of training a pitcher's legs, since that is what leads to a strong arm.

MLB pitcher injuries remain a major concern in the backdrop of Juan Marichal's words

While MLB legend Juan Marichal shared his take on the rising injuries among pitchers in the major leagues, it still remains a major issue. Some have blamed the introduction of the pitch clock, while others have blamed the schedule of the league. However, no one can pinpoint a single cause behind the growing injuries.

Two of the biggest names who have had their season interrupted by injury are former Cy Young winners Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, but the list of pitchers keeps on growing.

As one of the biggest takeaways from the first month of the season, is it something that calls for action from the league?

