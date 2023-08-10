Jack Flaherty made his first Baltimore Orioles home start in front of 25,479 rambunctious fans at Camden Yards.

The righty pitcher has impressed since being traded at the deadline. Over five innings and 98 total pitches, Flaherty conceded three runs, one home runs and struck out eight batters against the Houston Astros. His impressive outing vindicated the Orioles decision to make a last minute trade for the 27-year-old.

Camden Yards is the place to be at the moment. The Orioles' red-hot start to the year has the fanbase buzzing. Attendance number have been up and the franchise is on the verge of making their first postseason since 2016.

Asked about his first start in Baltimore, the veteran pitcher found a way to sneak in a parting shot at his former employers.

"I haven't had to turn my PitchCom up while pitching at home in a while"

Flaherty seemed to enjoy his first experience of the electric atmosphere at Camden Yards.

The Baltimore Orioles fell short in an 8-2 loss against the Houston Astros but Flaherty showed glimpses of brilliance on the night. After throwing eight strikouts in his first Baltimore start against the Toronto Blue Jays, he replicated the feat again on Wednesday with eight more.

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted pitcher Jack Flaherty in the first round of the 2014 draft

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Houston Astros in the third inning in Baltimore

Jack Flaherty's decision to take aim at his former employers and the Busch Stadium ambiance came as a surprise to all.

"Jack Flaherty, Filthy 78mph Knuckle Curve." - Rob Friedman

The highly rated pitcher was a first round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014. Flaherty worked his way up the ladder and eventually made his MLB debut in 2017.

Over 118 starts for the Cards, he had a 41-31 record and 3.58 ERA. Flaherty recorded over a strikeout per inning with 706 total strikouts in 633 innings.

The Orioles' 71-44 record is currently the best in the American League.

This Orioles team is littered with talent on the offensive and defensive front. The addition of Flaherty makes them one of the favorties for the pennant this year.