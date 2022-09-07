"Players are finally demanding the respect, dignity, and fair treatment they deserve" - MLB Twitter in solidarity with Minor League players after more than 50% of them sign in support of a players union

Just hours ago, new information was released regarding the unionization of Minor League Baseball from the MLB. Reports came in that over fifty percent of minor league baseball players support implementing a players union. This is just a week's worth of time as well, and there is still time for more players to jump on board.
The proposal from the players seeks to be a part of the MLB Players Association along with the big leaguers. Unlike Major League Baseball players, minor leaguers do not have a say in any of the agreements between the Players Association and the owners. Currently, the Players Association only represents players who are on the team's 40-man roster.
If the unionization of Minor League Baseball were to go through, more than 5,000 players would be represented. This would give players the power to fight for higher wages, adequate housing, and better living conditions.
It is safe to say that the majority of Major League Baseball fans are in support of unionization. It is no surprise to anyone that minor league players are treated somewhat unfairly. It is nice to see that most fans have been empathetic throughout the process. The nonprofit company More Than Baseball stated that, "players are finally demanding the respect, dignity, and fair treatment they deserve".
However, there are some MLB fans that are opposed to unionization. Some argue that this could lead to a contraction of some lower minor league levels. There is also an argument that consumer prices for minor league games will increase.
Regardless, minor league baseball players are currently being treated unfairly. It is nice to see players take a step in the right direction for representation. Let's take a look into how much minor leaguer's currently get paid.
Minor League Baseball is nothing like the MLB
When observing the lifestyle of Major League Baseball players, it appears to be glamorous. Although the players work hard, they do not experience financial struggles. The minimum annual MLB salary of $700 thousand is more than enough for someone to live on.
However, the maximum salary for a minor league player is $700 per week for a Triple-A player. The minimum salary for Rookie ball players is $400 per week, which is borderline unlivable.
The baseball season lasts a few months out of the year, meaning that these players do not get paid at all during the off-season. Also, players work more than 40 hours a week. The salaries come out to less than the minimum wage.
Unionizing Minor League Baseball will be the first step for these players to receive fair treatment. This will not be an easy transition, however, and Major League Baseball will most likely attempt to fight back.