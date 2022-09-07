"Players are finally demanding the respect, dignity, and fair treatment they deserve" - MLB Twitter in solidarity with Minor League players after more than 50% of them sign in support of a players union

Just hours ago, new information was released regarding the unionization of Minor League Baseball from the MLB. Reports came in that over fifty percent of minor league baseball players support implementing a players union. This is just a week's worth of time as well, and there is still time for more players to jump on board.

Evan Drellich @EvanDrellich BREAKING: More than 50 percent of minor leaguers have signed cards backing a union, MLBPA officials say. The Players Association has formally asked MLB for voluntary recognition, sending a letter to the commissioner’s office this morning: theathletic.com/3568822/2022/0… BREAKING: More than 50 percent of minor leaguers have signed cards backing a union, MLBPA officials say. The Players Association has formally asked MLB for voluntary recognition, sending a letter to the commissioner’s office this morning: theathletic.com/3568822/2022/0…

The proposal from the players seeks to be a part of the MLB Players Association along with the big leaguers. Unlike Major League Baseball players, minor leaguers do not have a say in any of the agreements between the Players Association and the owners. Currently, the Players Association only represents players who are on the team's 40-man roster.

rrlse @priusport @EvanDrellich @MikeSilvermanBB Those zillionaires in MLB need to share some of the profits with the minor leaguers living on minimum wage. @EvanDrellich @MikeSilvermanBB Those zillionaires in MLB need to share some of the profits with the minor leaguers living on minimum wage.

Barry Bruton @BrutonBarry @EvanDrellich They will have lots of leverage since the same union represent MLB. Its about time minor leaguers get treated like they should. Yes, there will be give and take required on both sides, but for the first time they have a voice and a seat at the table. @EvanDrellich They will have lots of leverage since the same union represent MLB. Its about time minor leaguers get treated like they should. Yes, there will be give and take required on both sides, but for the first time they have a voice and a seat at the table.

If the unionization of Minor League Baseball were to go through, more than 5,000 players would be represented. This would give players the power to fight for higher wages, adequate housing, and better living conditions.

It is safe to say that the majority of Major League Baseball fans are in support of unionization. It is no surprise to anyone that minor league players are treated somewhat unfairly. It is nice to see that most fans have been empathetic throughout the process. The nonprofit company More Than Baseball stated that, "players are finally demanding the respect, dignity, and fair treatment they deserve".

More Than Baseball @mtb_org



Boots17 @Boots173 @EvanDrellich I love this. Hopefully minor leaguers in the future will treated fairly and equitably. Despite Rob Manfred silly comments earlier this year. @EvanDrellich I love this. Hopefully minor leaguers in the future will treated fairly and equitably. Despite Rob Manfred silly comments earlier this year.

However, there are some MLB fans that are opposed to unionization. Some argue that this could lead to a contraction of some lower minor league levels. There is also an argument that consumer prices for minor league games will increase.

Ray Trifari @RayTrifari @EvanDrellich Ticket prices for minor league games, already very high, will spike if costs do as well. As with everything, coat increases get passed along to the consumer. @EvanDrellich Ticket prices for minor league games, already very high, will spike if costs do as well. As with everything, coat increases get passed along to the consumer.

KC @KennyC2021 @EvanDrellich So now they will cut more leagues, teams and players @EvanDrellich So now they will cut more leagues, teams and players

Optimistic Jays Fan 5.5 GB ALE 0.5 GB WC @brantjaysfan49 @EvanDrellich Well I hope they realize that going union will result in job losses when MLB contracts to 3 to 4 minor league teams per team. May have A, AA and AAA and the rest will be "find your own ride". Hope it's worth it. @EvanDrellich Well I hope they realize that going union will result in job losses when MLB contracts to 3 to 4 minor league teams per team. May have A, AA and AAA and the rest will be "find your own ride". Hope it's worth it.

Regardless, minor league baseball players are currently being treated unfairly. It is nice to see players take a step in the right direction for representation. Let's take a look into how much minor leaguer's currently get paid.

Minor League Baseball is nothing like the MLB

When observing the lifestyle of Major League Baseball players, it appears to be glamorous. Although the players work hard, they do not experience financial struggles. The minimum annual MLB salary of $700 thousand is more than enough for someone to live on.

However, the maximum salary for a minor league player is $700 per week for a Triple-A player. The minimum salary for Rookie ball players is $400 per week, which is borderline unlivable.

The baseball season lasts a few months out of the year, meaning that these players do not get paid at all during the off-season. Also, players work more than 40 hours a week. The salaries come out to less than the minimum wage.

Steve Smith @ssmith_calabor twitter.com/EvanDrellich/s… Evan Drellich @EvanDrellich BREAKING: More than 50 percent of minor leaguers have signed cards backing a union, MLBPA officials say. The Players Association has formally asked MLB for voluntary recognition, sending a letter to the commissioner’s office this morning: theathletic.com/3568822/2022/0… BREAKING: More than 50 percent of minor leaguers have signed cards backing a union, MLBPA officials say. The Players Association has formally asked MLB for voluntary recognition, sending a letter to the commissioner’s office this morning: theathletic.com/3568822/2022/0… It's happening!! At long last, minor-league players are on the verge of winning a union. LET'S GO!! #UnionStrong It's happening!! At long last, minor-league players are on the verge of winning a union. LET'S GO!! #UnionStrong twitter.com/EvanDrellich/s…

Unionizing Minor League Baseball will be the first step for these players to receive fair treatment. This will not be an easy transition, however, and Major League Baseball will most likely attempt to fight back.

