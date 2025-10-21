  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Playoff home runs don't count" - Fans not convinced as Cal Raleigh’s 65th homer passes Aaron Judge for AL record

"Playoff home runs don't count" - Fans not convinced as Cal Raleigh’s 65th homer passes Aaron Judge for AL record

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 21, 2025 10:30 GMT
New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Cal Raleigh overtook Aaron Judge for most homers in a single season including the postseason (Source: Getty Images)

Seattle Mariners fell short despite superstar Cal Raleigh scaling new heights, becoming the first player in American League history to hit 65 home runs in a year, regular season and postseason combined, snatching the record from Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who had 64 homers three years back.

Ad

Raleigh went yard in the top of the fifth inning, which gave his team a 3-1 lead. He took Blue Jays reliever Louis Varland's 0-1 pitch, deep into the right field, landing in the Mariners bullpen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After his hit, fans started clamoring on X, disregarding Raleigh's record with the postseason homer tally. Here are a few reactions:

"Playoff home runs don’t count," a fan said.
Ad
"Since when do postseason home runs count," another fan said.
Ad
"Judge hit a homerun in 2022 spring training, raleigh hit 0 home runs in spring training, guess they are tied at 65," a fan pointed out.
Ad
"Yankees suck but postseason HRs never counted towards the regular season ever," another fan noted.
Ad
"How is this becoming a thing? I understand the post and how you’re talking about the total but it’s weird that we’re starting that now," a fan added.
Ad
"No one said this stat when Judge did it btw," a fan stated.
Ad

Raleigh had set numerous records on his way to 60 home runs in the regular season as the Mariners' catcher and switch-hitter. He became the fourth player in the history of the American League to reach the mark, behind Yankees legends Babe Ruth (60, 1927), Roger Maris (61, 1961), and, most recently, Aaron Judge (62, 2022).

His home run in the ALCS was his 5th of the postseason. Ruth had hit 2 postseason homers in the 1927 Fall Classic, the only playoff series at the time. Maris had one home run in the five World Series games in 1961. Aaron Judge had hit two dingers in the AL Division Series in 2022, before blanking out in the AL Championship Series.

Ad

Cal Raleigh heartbroken after tough loss to Blue Jays

George Springer's three-run home run in the seventh innings turned the tide in Toronto's favor as they won 4-3. After the game, a teary-eyed Cal Raleigh acknowledged Seattle falling short of their goal to reporters.

“I hate to use the word failure, but’s it’s a failure," Raleigh said via Fox Sports. "We expected to get to the World Series and win the World Series... it hurts.”
Ad

Seattle remains the only major league franchise without a World Series appearance. Raleigh and the M's would hope to pick themselves up and try again next year.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications