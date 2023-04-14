The New York Yankees looked like a struggling team in their loss against the Minnesota Twins on April 13. Despite surrendering 11 runs in the first three innings, the Bronx Bomber's unraveling was a short affair.

Yankees pitcher Jhony Brito made his first start of the season. After two strong starts, the Dominican right-hander got a rude awakening. It wouldn't be long before manager Aaron Boone was on the phone to his bullpen.

After loading the bases before registering his first out, Brito surrendered a two-run double. After surrendering a home run to outfielder Michael Taylor, Brito exited the game with his team down 7-0.

Brito's successor, Colten Brewer, surrendered three more homers, including Quebecois infielder Edouard Julien's first career home run. A pair of late home runs from Anthony Rizzo were far too little, and far too late. The Minnesota Twins prevailed by a score of 11-2.

"EDOUARD JULIEN WITH HIS FIRST CAREER HOME RUN IN THE SAME FIRST INNING #MNTWINS" - Twins Talk

Although the game represented the first real blowout loss of the season for the New York Yankees, some observers have found a silver lining.

Eric Hubbs is the host of Barstool Sports' podcast The Short Porch, and a big-time Yankees fan. Following the game, he took to Twitter to point out that the game only lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes, a fact that Yankees fans can use to console themselves.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs If you're gonna lose 11-2 better make it a 2 hour 20 minute game. To new beginnings tomorrow If you're gonna lose 11-2 better make it a 2 hour 20 minute game. To new beginnings tomorrow

The average length of an MLB game in 2023 has been shortened to well below the 3-hour mark. This comes as a result of sweeping moves, including a new pitch clock, that was introduced by the league at the start of the season.

Under the rules, pitchers only have a maximum of twenty seconds to deliver their pitch. Seeing as though the New York Yankees were only able to muster four hits, the nightmarish game for Yankees fans was over almost as quickly as it began.

New York Yankees need to regroup from gut-wrenching loss

With the Tampa Bay Rays now with a 13-0 record, the Yankees risk falling further down the table. Although losses like this are by no means habitual for the team, they will need to avoid more performances like this if they want a shot at their divisional title again.

