After left-hander Carlos Rodon put up a record of 14-8 alongside 237 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.88, he had a succession of teams falling over each other to entice him to their side after his contract expired with the San Francisco Giants.

Eventually, it was the New York Yankees who emerged victorious. The team's $162 million deal with Rodon over the next six seasons was met with joy and enthusiasm from fans.

After finishing the 2022 season as one of the best teams in the AL, Carlos Rodon was only expected to provide some insurance and make sure that the Yankees stayed atop the leaderboard.

However, things took a turn for the worst during spring training. What began as "minor back issues" has turned into a month-long mystery of when Rodon will appear.

Speaking on his popular podcast Talkin' Yanks, Jomboy Media founder Jimmy O'Brien revealed that he has heard from sources within the New York Yankees that Rodon might end up missing the entire season.

Fans, who have already seen injuries ravage their team, were understandly livid at the news. Although angry that Carlos Rodon may not be in action, the perceived dishonesty of the organization is what has really gotten fans angry.

Despite posting 99 wins last season, the Yankees have slumped to last place in the AL East, now a full 10 games behind the first-placed Tampa Bay Rays.

In addition to Carlos Rodon, Frankie Montas has been another massive dissapointment for the team's rotation. Acquired in a late-season 2022 trade with the Oakland Athletics, Montas complained about having shoulder issues at the time of his trade, and soon announced season-ending surgery.

All the botched acquisitions have led many fans to wonder about the rigouressness of the team's physical testing regime, as well as the integrity of the team's general manager, Brian Cashman.

Carlos Rodon disaster just the latest debacle for the 2023 Yankees

With Aaron Judge also on the short-term IL stint, the Yankees appear to have been stripped to the bone by the injury bug. Although Rodon's real state cannot possibly be discerned, the possibility of him being sidelined presents a grave prospect for an already-struggling team.

