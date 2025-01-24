"Poor loser needs the attention"; "Keep the trash in middle America" - Fans slam Astros' Ryan Pressly for ruling out possible Blue Jays trade

Houston Astros veteran pitcher Ryan Pressly is one of the hottest names right now on the MLB trade market. Despite having a full no-trade clause, the reliever has seen his name brought up in trade rumors all offseason, with things really heating up over the past week.

The two-time All-Star has reportedly been the target for several clubs this offseason, with the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays being two of the teams heavily linked to the pitcher. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Pressly has told the Astros that he is not inclined to move East or West, thereby potentially eliminating Toronto from a potential move.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following Heyman's report, MLB fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Pressly reportedly being unwilling to move to a team like the Blue Jays.

Some of the fans are frustrated that he will not waive his no-trade clause, in general, to facilitate a trade somewhere away from Houston.

"Astros gonna get “stuck” with him lol" - One fan posted.

"Lol good, keep that trash in middle America" - Another fan shared.

"I don’t care who he goes to jon just get him out of Houston" - One more fan added.

Ryan Pressly posted a 2-3 record with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.341 WHIP over 56.2 innings of work in 2024. The news that Pressly is unwilling to move to specific locations, as well as the mention of the Toronto Blue Jays being taken off the list has not sat well with some fans.

"Would Toronto not be a lot more north than east? Why is that an automatic no?" - One fan shared.

Expand Tweet

"Poor loser has to bring up the Jays cause he needs the attention still. What a surprise" - Another fan posted.

"Better for the Jays he's washed and expensive" - One more fan added.

Ryan Pressly's trade could shed significant salary for the Astros to address other needs

Even though Ryan Pressly has struggled for the Houston Astros, he is a proven talent who could help a club in need of a high-leverage pitcher. That being said, the two-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract and is set to earn $14 million for the 2025 season.

It's been a franchise-altering offseason for the Astros who not only traded superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs but could lose long-time third basemen Alex Bregman in free agency. The loss of both players has left a significant void in their lineup. If they can move off of Ryan Pressly's deal, they could use that salary relief to make a move to add a reliable bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback