Following the death of Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV (Robert Francis Prevost) was elected as the first Pope from the United States on Thursday. The new Bishop of Rome was born in Chicago, Illinois, thereby prompting speculations on whether he was a fan of the Chicago Cubs or the Chicago White Sox.
Reports suggested that Pope Leo XIV was a fan of the Cubs. They were spearheaded by the fact that the Cubs' social media posted a message, claiming Prevost as one of their own.
However, the reports were soon put to bed after Pope Leo XIV's brother came forward and issued a clarification that Prevost was a White Sox fan.
“Whoever said Cubs on the radio got it wrong," John Prevost told NBC Chicago. "It’s Sox."
The White Sox reposted the message to highlight that the leader of the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide was one of their own.
What about the allegiance of Pope Leo XIV's family? Cubs or White Sox or others?
According to NBC News, the Pope's mother was a fan of the Cubs while his father was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
After learning that Robert Francis Prevost was one of their own, the White Sox sent a jersey and a hat to the Vatican. They rejoiced in the fact that the Pope was their fan as they told NBC:
“Family always knows best, and it sounds like Pope Leo XIV’s lifelong fandom falls a little closer to 35th and Shields. Some things are bigger than baseball, but in this case, we’re glad to have a White Sox fan represented at the Vatican.”
The Pope has two brothers: Louis and John. Louis is a military veteran and he is based in Florida. Meanwhile, John, who clarified the MLB allegiance of Prevost, was a Catholic school principal.
Prevost attended the 2005 World Series at Guaranteed Rate Field of the Chicago White Sox.
Apart from baseball, Prevost was an amateur tennis player. Also, he's a fan of the football club Alianza Lima, based in Peru.