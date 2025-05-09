Following the death of Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV (Robert Francis Prevost) was elected as the first Pope from the United States on Thursday. The new Bishop of Rome was born in Chicago, Illinois, thereby prompting speculations on whether he was a fan of the Chicago Cubs or the Chicago White Sox.

Ad

Reports suggested that Pope Leo XIV was a fan of the Cubs. They were spearheaded by the fact that the Cubs' social media posted a message, claiming Prevost as one of their own.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the reports were soon put to bed after Pope Leo XIV's brother came forward and issued a clarification that Prevost was a White Sox fan.

“Whoever said Cubs on the radio got it wrong," John Prevost told NBC Chicago. "It’s Sox."

The White Sox reposted the message to highlight that the leader of the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide was one of their own.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What about the allegiance of Pope Leo XIV's family? Cubs or White Sox or others?

According to NBC News, the Pope's mother was a fan of the Cubs while his father was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

After learning that Robert Francis Prevost was one of their own, the White Sox sent a jersey and a hat to the Vatican. They rejoiced in the fact that the Pope was their fan as they told NBC:

Ad

“Family always knows best, and it sounds like Pope Leo XIV’s lifelong fandom falls a little closer to 35th and Shields. Some things are bigger than baseball, but in this case, we’re glad to have a White Sox fan represented at the Vatican.”

The Pope has two brothers: Louis and John. Louis is a military veteran and he is based in Florida. Meanwhile, John, who clarified the MLB allegiance of Prevost, was a Catholic school principal.

Ad

Prevost attended the 2005 World Series at Guaranteed Rate Field of the Chicago White Sox.

Apart from baseball, Prevost was an amateur tennis player. Also, he's a fan of the football club Alianza Lima, based in Peru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More