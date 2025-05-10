Pope Leo XIV's favourite MLB team winning on first day of his Vatican tenure amuses insider 

Divine timing, or just a fun coincidence? On Pope Leo XIV's first full day in the Vatican, the fortunes of two franchises changed for good. The new Bishop of Rome was born in Chicago, Illinois, and was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan. The aptly named St. Louis Cardinals were also in action. Both teams won their respective games on the same day.
On Friday, the White Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-2, while the Cardinals routed the Washington Nationals 10-0.
Longtime USA Today insider Bob Nightengale noted the symbolic timing as both the Chicago White Sox — reportedly Pope Leo XIV’s favorite team — and the St. Louis Cardinals secured convincing victories on Friday.
“It was only fitting that on Pope Leo XIV’s first full day in the Vatican, his favorite baseball team, the Chicago White Sox, win, and so do the Cardinals,” Nightengale said.
How White Sox is embracing renewed attention towards them after learning Pope Leo XIV's MLB allegiance
The White Sox have not been able to draw attention to themselves with what they are doing on the field. However, Pope Leo XIV's reported allegiance to the club has brought renewed attention to Guaranteed Rate Field.
Robert Francis Provest became the first pope from the United States elected on Thursday. His brother, John Provest, said Pope Leo XIV was a White Sox fan, shattering initial rumors that he was a Cubs fan.
"He was always a Sox fan,” John told WGN-TV.
The White Sox organization was undoubtedly elated to know the new Pope was one of their own, as they put up a billboard in their home park, which said:
"HEY CHICAGO, HE’S A SOX FAN!"
The club also reposted an old message from John, which said he was a White Sox fan.
Before Friday night’s game against Miami, White Sox manager Will Venable said:
"Proud moment for Chicago. It’s awesome ... I think we all want the Pope on our side, so I certainly understand. But I’m glad he chose the right team."
The White Sox have already sent a hat and a jersey to Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.