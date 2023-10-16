Post Malone, the Dallas-born singing sensation, ignited the excitement for this year’s ALCS showdown between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers in a video colaboration with MLB on Fox. In the preview, Malone emphasizes the gradeur of the Lone Star State, proclaiming:

"It’s the ’Stros vs. the Rangers. Dynasty vs. Destiny.

While Malone’s favorite baseball team remains a mystery, his Texan roots undoubtedly add a personal touch to the anticipation of this Lone Star clash.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers ALCS preview:

As the curtain rises for the 2023 ALCS, the Texas Rangers find themselves in Minute Maid Park for Game 1. Having swept both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles in the playoffs, the Rangers have showcased an impressive performance, outscoring their opponents 32-12.

Left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, with a 1-0 record and a 3.27 ERA, takes the mound for the Rangers. He joins the ranks of CJ Wilson and Cliff Lee as the third Ranger pitcher in franchise history with multiple postseason starts.

The Rangers swpt both the Rays and the Orioles and are coming off a 5-game winning streak.

On the opposing side, the Houston Astros send the seasoned Justin Verlander to the mound, boasting a remarkable 1-0 record with a perfect 0.00 ERA. This marks Verlander’s 36th postseason start, securing his place as the second all-time in MLB history.

His history against the Rangers includes a formidable 21-8 record with a 2.60 ERA. He went seven innings, conceding only one earned run on Sept. 6.

As the Lone Star Showdown unfolds, the Rangers aim to improve their postseason Game 1 record of 6-8, holding a solid 5-4 on the road. With the fifth best road playoff record in MLB history at 16-15, the Rangers bring both history and momentum to this Lone Star clash that has captured the attention and enthusiasm of fans, with Post Malone’s words echoing the sentiment:

"Saddle up. It’s gonna be a Lone Star Showdown."