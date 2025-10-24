  • home icon
“Postseason Clayton Kershaw is cursed”; “The legend is back” - Fans clamor as Dodgers pitcher earns spot on World Series roster

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three - Source: Getty
Clayton Kershaw will expect to pitch in his fifth Fall Classic (Source: Getty Images)

October baseball hasn't been kind to Clayton Kershaw. For a pitcher like him with a Hall of Fame resume, his postseason failures have marred his legacy a bit. But he will have a chance to change that one last time, as he will be part of the Dodgers' World Series roster against the Toronto Blue Jays, starting on Friday.

Dave Roberts announced on Thursday that Clayton Kershaw will be part of the pitching staff. The decision comes after the 37-year-old gave up 5 runs, 4 earned, in 2.0 innings of relief in the National League Division Series Game 3 at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“He’s on the roster, yes,” the Dodgers manager said.
Fans were divided over the veteran's inclusion. Some fans felt that he is well past his prime, unable to deliver on the big stage.

Here are a few reactions:

"Love regular season Kershaw! Post season Kershaw is cursed!" a fan exclaimed.
"Dodgers are so confident, they’re giving a courtesy roster spot to someone who can’t contribute," a fan wrote.
"And I'd be shocked if he pitched during the series, even in relief," a fan noted.
Whie others believed that it would be fitting for someone like Kershaw to provide the finishing touches in his final season in the big leagues.

"Let’s gooo! The legend is back where he belongs," a fan said.
"Scenario: Dodgers go up 3-0 and Kersh starts Game 4 in the Ravine. He pitches five shutout, no-hit innings before being replaced by Ohtani," a fan hoped.
"Guaranteed throwing the last pitch to win the World Series," another fan said.
Kershaw has a 13-13 record in 40 appearances, including 32 starts with a 4.63 ERA, and 213 strikeouts in 196.1 innings. His most notable failures on the mound include the 2014 NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals, the 2017 and 2018 World Series against the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, respectively, and most recently the 2023 NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dave Roberts yet to decide where Clayton Kershaw might pitch

Dave Roberts hasn't committed to Clayton Kershaw starting for Los Angeles. He is set to back his regular arms both as starters and in relief and make space for Kershaw as the situation demands.

“I would love to get Clayton in there at some point but I’m going to pitcher the players I feel are the best in the moment," he said via Dodgers Nation.

Having announced his retirement at the conclusion of the season, Kershaw would hope to impress one last time in the playoffs and help the Dodgers win back-to-back rings.

