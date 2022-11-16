Predicting Anthony Rizzo's salary in 2023 | MLB Contracts

Anthony Rizzo hit 32 home runs in the 2022 regular season. He was a massive reason why the New York Yankees hit 254 long ones this season, more than any other team.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Anthony Rizzo has opted out of his contract with the Yankees & is now a free agent, via multiple sources. Anthony Rizzo has opted out of his contract with the Yankees & is now a free agent, via multiple sources. https://t.co/BlR5BYo68b

"Anthony Rizzo has opted out of his contract with the Yankees & is now a free agent, via multiple sources." - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Rizzo played for the Chicago Cubs from 2011 to 2021, and was instrumental in delivering their 2016 World Series win over the Cleveland Guardians, their first in 108 years.

Before the 2022 season, Anthony Rizzo signed a 2-year worth $32 million with the Yankees in a deal that included a player option for the second year of the contract.

Due to their powerful hitting and lazer-like pitching, the Yankees were a favorite to capture the 2022 World Series. However, that dream came to a crashing halt as manager Aaron Boone saw his team swept by the Houston Astros in the 2022 ALCS, who then went on to win the 2022 World Series, their second in 6 seasons.

Many fans were surprised to see Rizzo leave the Yankees, who are still considered one of the premier teams in the MLB. He opted out of his contract, rendering him an unrestricted free agent. Now, all we can do is predict where Rizzo will choose to sign, and for how much.

"My thoughts on Anthony Rizzo’s market on @MLBNetwork today" - @ Jon Morosi

At the age of 33, Rizzo is likely keen to join a winning team. If the price is right, we could see him signing a 6 or 7 year contract, enabling him to finish his career with the team that he chooses.

His annual contract value with the Yankees was $16 million when he left. It is likely that Rizzo may use his leverage to get his annual value up to approximately $20 million per season.

Taking into account the factors at play, we can predict a contract worth about $120 million paid out over about 6 years for Rizzo. Any team will be happy to have a bat like Anthony Rizzo's on their lineup.

Wherever Anthony Rizzo goes, he will be a game changer

Rizzo is in the prime of his career. His 32 home runs in 2022 for the Yankees were the most he hit since 2017. Because of this, teams will be keen to lock him in for a good while. Wherever he goes, he is the type of player that will make a big difference.

