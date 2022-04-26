President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed baseball up for auction, funds will be used to support Ukraine's relief efforts

A Major League Baseball ball signed by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is being auctioned off for a greater purpose. A percentage of the revenue from the ball's sale will go toward relief operations in Ukraine, which are continuing due to Russia's invasion of the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has stepped up to lead rescue operations in his country. At auction next week, the MLB baseball he autographed is expected to fetch roughly $15,000. The RR Auctions-hosted auction will expire on May 11. Online bidders are urged to participate until then.

During a trip to the Big Apple in New York in September 2019, Zelensky autographed the ball.

Randy L. Kaplan, who is responsible for executing the sale, received it from Volodymyr Yelchenko, the former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, as a present.

Kaplan has a passion for MLB and politics and has spent over 30 years collecting balls autographed by world leaders.

The auctioned MLB ball is autographed in black felt tip in Ukrainian cursive and English type on a side panel, "Zelensky." The ball bears the autograph of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who scribbled his last name immediately below the emblem.

The earnings from the sale of the ball will go toward relief operations in Ukraine, which are underway due to Russia's invasion of the country.

According to the collector, a portion of his earnings from the auction will be donated to a Ukrainian relief fund to assist residents who have been displaced as a result of the Russian invasion. RR Auctions will also donate 100% of their fees from the auction to the same humanitarian effort. The ball has already been bid on by fifteen people, with the current price being $4,000.

What autographed baseball sold for a record price?

The ball with 11 autographs of inaugural Hall of Fame inductees

The ball with 11 autographs from awardees from the first Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 1939 sold for a record sum at auction.

In August 2018, a baseball bearing the autographs of 11 of the inaugural Hall of Fame entrants sold for more than $600,000 at auction. The 11 original Hall of Fame honorees who signed it include the following: Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Tris Speaker, George Sisler, Walter Johnson, Connie Mack, Nap Lajoie, Eddie Collins, and Grover Cleveland Alexander.

