“Pretty darn cool” - Trevor Bauer’s agent Rachel Luba takes pride in pitcher’s sportswear company featured on Diablos Rojos’ team uniform 

Trevor Bauer has been eager to return to the MLB, but none of the teams have seemingly shown interest in signing the former Cy Young Award Winner. While the MLB is in full swing, Bauer seems to continue his stint in the Mexican League, playing for the Diablos Rojos.

Apart from baseball, the former Dodgers pitcher is also the co-founder of a sports apparel brand named Bauer Outage. On Thursday, Bauer's agent Rachel Luba took pride in sharing an image of the pitcher's sportswear company that was featured on the Diablos Rojos' uniform.

Luba claimed that Bauer's company logo was repped on all the team's uniforms in the Mexican League:

"Trevor Bauer has now become the first player (I believe in history) to have his very own logo repped on all the team’s uniforms! Pretty darn cool and such an honor," Luba wrote on X/Twitter.

Nevertheless, it seems to be an achievement for the former MLB player to have his logo on a baseball team's uniform. According to Luba, Trevor Bauer is the first player in history to have a logo of his on a baseball team's uniform.

Trevor Bauer visits high-performance baseball academy to train athletes

Though Trevor Bauer might not be playing in the MLB, he has been pretty active in the baseball world. The 33-year-old pitcher visited a high-performance baseball academy to train several baseball athletes. Bauer was also joined by his agent Luba.

The academy shared images of Bauer and Luba at their training session on X and praised Bauer for his pitching knowledge and the unforgettable learning experience delivered to young talented players.

While Bauer seems to be occupied with several activities, he still aims to get back in the MLB. The pitcher has been shining for his Mexican League team, but a return to the majors is what he still awaits.

Despite being ready to play for a minimum contract, the league has not shown interest in the former player for various reasons. Bauer was suspended by the MLB in 2022 for violating MLB's policies, including sexual assault, child abuse and joint domestic violence. However, he has not been proven guilty or arrested for any criminal charges.

