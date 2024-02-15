"The main reason I am here" - Gerrit Cole cites World Series dream as primary motivation to join Yankees

Gerrit Cole has been one of the best starting pitchers in the MLB over the past decade. The New York Yankees ace has accomplished nearly everything a pitcher can in the MLB after being named the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner. However, there is one glaring void in his superstar resume: a World Series title.

The 33-year-old will be looking to help the New York Yankees win their first World Series title since 2009. After a disappointing season from a club perspective, the Yankees revamped their roster in the hopes of returning to title contention. This must please Gerrit Cole, who has his eyes focused on baseball's biggest prize.

"I don't think it's a hole, but I think that it's one of the reasons, in fact probably the main reason, why I'm here." - Gerrit Cole on not winning a championship with the Yankees yet" - @snyyankees

"It's one of the reasons, in fact, it's probably the main reason I am here," Cole said referring to a World Series title. The reigning Cy Young Award winner said that the allure of winning the championship is one of the biggest motivators for him entering the 2024 campaign.

The New York Yankees will enter the 2024 regular season as one of the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series. After a dismal showing last season, General Manager Brian Cashman and the front office made a number of high-profile moves in order to help the team return to contention.

This offseason, New York added several players to help fill some of their vacant positions, including trading for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres. Other notable players that the Bronx Bombers landed include Alex Verdugo, Marcus Stroman, and Caleb Ferguson.

Gerrit Cole will lead one of the strongest pitching rotations in the American League

If Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees hope to not only reach the World Series but win it all, the team will need their pitching rotation to step up. While there will be little doubt about Cole entering the 2024 regular season, the rest of the pitching rotation does have some questions surrounding them.

"Marcus Stroman didn’t expect to be a Yankee “at all,” but he got chills when Brian Cashman and Aaron Judge told him they wanted him." - @bxpinstripes_

The Yankees will need the pitching rotation to fire on all cylinders this season, but if they do, it could be a force to be reckoned with. As of right now, aside from Cole, the Yankees rotation will feature some combination of Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Clarke Schmidt.

