"Probably need a day" - Francisco Lindor shuts hotel room door on finger, Buck Showalter claims New York Mets shortstop may miss a game

The New York Mets will be without shortstop Francisco Lindor for at least one game as he shut a hotel room door on his finger on his throwing hand. It was certainly a unique injury for the shortstop, who has driven in at least one run for 10 straight games for the Mets.

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter told the press that the injury isn't too serious. However, Lindor would almost certainly miss the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers but it shouldn't go much beyond that.

The New York Mets will be without their star shortstop for Game 1 of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Showalter did mention that if the injury ended up nagging Francisco Lindor any further that they would be willing to ease the shortstop back into the lineup as a designated hitter.

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter says Francisco Lindor accidentally shut a hotel room door on a finger on his throwing hand last night



Showalter has done an incredible job balancing the New York Mets' roster when it comes to navigating injuries to players. The team has won 67% of their games and is on pace to have one of the best seasons in club history. They lead the National League East by more than 10 games and are still awaiting the return of three of the members of their starting rotation.

Metsmerized Online @Metsmerized A great shot of Buck Showalter and Francisco Lindor after tonight's win.



Major League Baseball is filled with odd injuries. Look no further than the New York Mets, who lost outfielder Yoenis Cespedes injured his right ankle fleeing from a wild boar while on his ranch in Florida prior to the 2019 season.

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Joel Zumaya (who had the fastest fastball in the game at the time), injured his pitching hand while playing the video game "Guitar Hero" and missed a significant amount of games.

Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Madison Bumgarner injured himself riding dirtbikes during the regular season and former Houston Astros outfielder and Major League Baseball personality Hunter Pence missed a few games due to walking through a sliding glass door.

Hopefully, this will be a minor occurrence for Lindor, who has enjoyed a nice bounce back season this year.

