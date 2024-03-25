"Probably the weirdest feeling I've felt," - Giancarlo Stanton opens up about Yankees' struggles in brutal Mexico City conditions

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton felt weird on Sunday when playing against the Diablos Rojos in Mexico City. The Diablos Rojos upset the Yankees 4-3.

Stanton went scoreless and struck out twice. After the game was over, Stanton described the experience as unlike anything he had ever experienced.

“You don’t have as much oxygen but it also seems slightly humid and 90 degrees, and it all smacks you in the face at once. It’s probably the weirdest feeling I’ve felt,” said Stanton.

The match between the New York Yankees and the Diablos Rojos took place at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City. The stadium is situated at 7,349 feet above sea level. The thin air at high altitudes affects the speed of the ball. Players often have to swing harder to hit the ball long.

The Yankees are facing challenges with unwell and injured players, and they must avoid any further setbacks. Therefore, the team officials have advised all the players to stay hydrated during the matches. Notably, the players have brought their own water as they are not comfortable drinking the local water.

“Our guys are definitely feeling the altitude. Especially the coaches, walking up the stairs. That takes some getting used to.” said Aaron Boone according to The Athletic

The Yankees will try to recover and level the series in the finale, but they will have to quickly adapt to the strange feeling of playing in Mexico City's thin-air environment.

Giancarlo Stanton embraces Mexican Culture

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton got into the spirit of Mexico's vibrant culture. Stanton appeared at a news conference wearing a classic luchador mask before facing the Diablos Rojos in an exhibition game.

This amusing gesture was well-received by fans, showing Stanton's respect for Mexican culture.

The two-game exhibition series against the Diablos Rojos will conclude Yankees spring training. They face the Houston Astros in their first regular season game on Mar. 28.

