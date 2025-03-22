Projected Yankees 2025 Opening Day roster ft. Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees enter 2025 with a new-look lineup that still includes American League MVP, Aaron Judge. Judge led the Yankees to the World Series last year, and now he is going to be protected by Cody Bellinger this season.

On Friday, in anticipation of 2025 Opening Day, Major League Baseball came out with lineup predictions for every team in the league. Judge and Bellinger are the biggest names for the Yankees, but there are other stars in the lineup as well.

Below is the projected Opening Day lineup for the Yankees as predicted by Major League Baseball.

Austin Wells, C Aaron Judge, RF Cody Bellinger, CF Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B Jasson Dominguez, LF Ben Rice, DH Anthony Volpe, SS Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

Juan Soto is the most noticeable absence from last season's American League champions. However, Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt join the roster as key additions. While Aaron Judge is capable of carrying the lineup for long stretches, he will need some help.

MLB has also projected the starting rotation for the New York Yankees, and it has changed with Gerrit Cole being put on the injured list as he undergoes Tommy John surgery (UCL reconstruction surgery).

MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

Carlos Rodon, LHP Max Fried, LHP Marcus Stroman, RHP Carlos Corrasco, RHP Will Warren, RHP

Max Fried was brought in this offseason to try to back up Cole, but he will now be counted on to be the ace of the staff along with Rodon.

Aaron Judge Excited About Having Cody Bellinger in Yankees Lineup

Aaron Judge is aware that this season will be different without Juan Soto, but he's excited about what Cody Bellinger can bring. Judge has been open about the addition of Bellinger, including when speaking to NESN after a spring training contest.

"I’m excited. I’ve seen him hit a lot of homers over my head, especially with the Cubs and Dodgers. It’s going to be exciting to see him do it in pinstripes. This ballpark was made for him — he’s a guy that can work the count and leave the yard in any direction, especially to right field at home.

"He’s going to fit nicely in the lineup, especially with Goldschmidt behind him, Jazz, or whoever else is hitting in that spot. It’s going to be something special. [00:20 onwards]

It will soon be time for Judge and Bellinger to get to work on the diamond for the Yankees as they look to get back to the World Series.

