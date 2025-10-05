"Proud wife" - Brandon Crawford's spouse Jalynne reacts to the Giants legend's major achievement

Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, gushed over his major achievement as he is part of the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The former San Francisco Giants shortstop started his collegiate career with the Bruins, leading the program to the NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team in 2008.Crawford earned First-Team Freshman All-America honors and was also selected to the All-Pac-10 in 2007. He posted a .230 batting average, 230 hits, 20 home runs and 136 RBIs in 2006 and 2007. Crawford is third in UCLA history with 13 career triples.Jalynne reshared the Bruins' post on Instagram, featuring Crawford in a navy blue tailored suit with a striped tie.&quot;Proud wife,&quot; Jalynne wrote on Saturday.Brandon Crawford's spouse, Jalynne, shared his achievement .( jalynnecrawford/ Instagram)Crawford posted on Sunday, holding the trophy with his four kids.Brandon Crawford shared his achievement.(therealbcraw35/ Instagram)UCLA congratulated and welcomed Crawford to its Hall of Fame.&quot;Welcome to the Hall, Brandon! Huge congratulations on your unforgettable night. Welcome to the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame!&quot; the Bruins wrote.Jalynne dropped a comment.&quot;Love you @therealbcraw35, so proud of you,&quot; Jalynne wrote.Brandon Crawford's spouse, Jalynne, reacted.(uclabruinsbaseball/Instagram)In an interview with the San Francisco Standard in April, Crawford discussed the importance of having a dream.&quot;If you don’t have those big dreams as a kid, you’re probably not going to work as hard at it and probably not going to accomplish those things,&quot; Crawford said. &quot;So you might as well dream big and go for it. I hope my story helps kids think that way.&quot;Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, showcased Tiny Turnip merch at Yankee StadiumBrandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, and Tiny Turnip CEO Rachel Luzi shared a joint post on Friday, showcasing the brand's merch at Yankee Stadium.&quot;Come with us to @yankees Stadium! Be sure to check out our merch during Game 3 of the Wild Card Series of the @MLB Postseason! ⚾️🗽,&quot; Tiny Turnip wrote on Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJalynne joined the company as chief designer and co-owner in 2020, designing merchandise for more than 30 MLB teams for fans. Tiny Turnip started in Churchill and is expanding to the NCAA.Brandon and Jalynne tied the knot in Kona, Hawaii, in November 2011. They have three sons and two daughters: Braylyn, Jaydyn, Braxton, Bryson and Jazlyn.