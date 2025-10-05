  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "Proud wife" - Brandon Crawford's spouse Jalynne reacts to the Giants legend's major achievement

"Proud wife" - Brandon Crawford's spouse Jalynne reacts to the Giants legend's major achievement

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 05, 2025 16:18 GMT
Texas Rangers v San Francisco Giants - Source: Getty
Texas Rangers v San Francisco Giants (image credit: IMAGN)

Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, gushed over his major achievement as he is part of the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The former San Francisco Giants shortstop started his collegiate career with the Bruins, leading the program to the NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team in 2008.

Ad

Crawford earned First-Team Freshman All-America honors and was also selected to the All-Pac-10 in 2007. He posted a .230 batting average, 230 hits, 20 home runs and 136 RBIs in 2006 and 2007. Crawford is third in UCLA history with 13 career triples.

Jalynne reshared the Bruins' post on Instagram, featuring Crawford in a navy blue tailored suit with a striped tie.

"Proud wife," Jalynne wrote on Saturday.
Brandon Crawford&#039;s spouse, Jalynne, shared his achievement .( jalynnecrawford/ Instagram)
Brandon Crawford's spouse, Jalynne, shared his achievement .( jalynnecrawford/ Instagram)

Crawford posted on Sunday, holding the trophy with his four kids.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Brandon Crawford shared his achievement.(therealbcraw35/ Instagram)
Brandon Crawford shared his achievement.(therealbcraw35/ Instagram)

UCLA congratulated and welcomed Crawford to its Hall of Fame.

Ad
"Welcome to the Hall, Brandon! Huge congratulations on your unforgettable night. Welcome to the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame!" the Bruins wrote.

Jalynne dropped a comment.

"Love you @therealbcraw35, so proud of you," Jalynne wrote.
Brandon Crawford&#039;s spouse, Jalynne, reacted.(uclabruinsbaseball/Instagram)
Brandon Crawford's spouse, Jalynne, reacted.(uclabruinsbaseball/Instagram)

In an interview with the San Francisco Standard in April, Crawford discussed the importance of having a dream.

Ad
"If you don’t have those big dreams as a kid, you’re probably not going to work as hard at it and probably not going to accomplish those things," Crawford said. "So you might as well dream big and go for it. I hope my story helps kids think that way."

Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, showcased Tiny Turnip merch at Yankee Stadium

Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, and Tiny Turnip CEO Rachel Luzi shared a joint post on Friday, showcasing the brand's merch at Yankee Stadium.

Ad
"Come with us to @yankees Stadium! Be sure to check out our merch during Game 3 of the Wild Card Series of the @MLB Postseason! ⚾️🗽," Tiny Turnip wrote on Instagram
Ad

Jalynne joined the company as chief designer and co-owner in 2020, designing merchandise for more than 30 MLB teams for fans. Tiny Turnip started in Churchill and is expanding to the NCAA.

Brandon and Jalynne tied the knot in Kona, Hawaii, in November 2011. They have three sons and two daughters: Braylyn, Jaydyn, Braxton, Bryson and Jazlyn.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications