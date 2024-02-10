Wander Franco's ongoing saga has taken yet another turn. In a recent article by Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times, a psychiatrist named Luis Ortega said that the way some Dominicans view relationships between adults and teens complicates matters.

"From our @ChavezReporter, who visited the Dominican Republic hometown of Wander Franco and found that the #Rays SS faces an uncertain reckoning, as fans there are grappling with the fate of their fallen idol."

"In Dominican culture, the normalization of relationships between teenagers and adults is deeply ingrained"

Psychiatrist Luis Ortega explained that in more rural parts of the country, citizens are less likely to judge relationships between adults and teenagers. That being said, in the eyes of the law, the relationships between adults and underage minors are illegal, which is why Wander Franco's MLB career remains in jeopardy.

The Franco saga has been one of the biggest talking points in the MLB, dating back to last season. According to reports from the trial, the shortstop is facing multiple charges, including commercial sexual exploitation, money laundering, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Although there has not been any conclusion yet to the Franco case, it remains one of the most important MLB stories. The talented, but troubled shortstop of the Tampa Bay Rays is currently under investigation over an alleged sexual relationship with a 14-year-old in his native Dominican Republic.

"Wander Franco investigation: Teen accuser to meet with judge in Dominican Republic"

As the case against Wander Franco continues to unfold in the Dominican Republic, there have been a number of updates and twists in the saga. One of the latest revelations has come from a psychologist who has been closely following the investigation against Franco.

Wander Franco has been warned against attempting to return to the United States

Even though Franco has been granted bail and is required to appear in court once a month, he has not been placed under house arrest and is free to travel. That being said, a number of immigration attorneys believe he will be barred from returning to the United States. Franco is facing charges of alleged sexual abuse of a minor, which classifies as an aggravated felony

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic published an article that featured two immigration lawyers with experience in dealing with MLB clubs and players. They believe the ongoing investigation against Franco will keep him out of the US.

