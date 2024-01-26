In a shocking turn of events, former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig found himself at the center of a vicious brawl during a game in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. The altercation unfolded during the second game of the final series between Puig’s team, the Tiburones de la Guaira and Tiburones de Lara.

Tensions escalated in the bottom of the eighth inning then La Guaira’s Maikel Garcia hit a home run, taking the lead at 8-8. However, it was the exuberant celebration that followed that triggered the brawl. Both teams spilled onto the field, and as the fury escalated, Puig, attempting to calm the situation, became the target of aggression from Yunieski Maya.

"Fight Club audition." - Commented one fan.

Caught in the chaos, the Former Dodger was struck by Maya, sparking a full-blown melee that left spectators at the Caracas University Stadium in disbelief. The players engaged in shoving mathces and exchanged punches, creating a chaotic scene in front of the home plate stands. The fans, fueled by a mix of adrenaline and indignation, erupted in continuous screams.

According to Yasiel Puig and his agent, he was trying to restore order and stop the fight.

Puig's agent, Lisette Carnet, took to social media to provide some context, explaining that Puig was trying to restore order. Puig moved to the edge of the scrum, attempting to signal for peace while being doused with water twice. Eventually, he stepped away from the chaos and engaged in a calm conversation with a player from the opposing team.

"Puig being Puig." - Mocked another fan.

Following the brawl, both Yasiel Puig and Yuniesky Maya were ejected from the game by sports authorities. Now, as the Tiburones and Cardenales prepare for the third game of the series, the intense rivalry has reached unprecedented levels. Beyond the quest for the championship title, the aftermath of this brawl has left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this heated Venezuelan baseball showdown. Puig, known for his energetic and unpredictable antics during his MLB career, especially with the Dodgers and Guardians seems to be maintaining his reputation even in the Venezuelan league.

