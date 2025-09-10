"Quickest but best birthday visit": Pete Alonso’s wife Haley gushes over Mets star’s romantic birthday gesture

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso celebrated his wife Haley's 31st birthday with a romantic gesture on Tuesday. Haley shared the moment on her Instagram story with a picture of the birthday cake decorated with red ribbons and small hearts, with the message, &quot;Happy birthday, Haley.&quot;Haley wrote a heartfelt caption:&quot;I didn't think I was going to see @polarpete20 today, but he surprised me by coming home last night after his game for the quickest but best birthday visit.&quot;Pete Alonso celebrated his wife Haley's 31st birthday and she shared a snapped on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)Pete and Haeley first met at the Cape Cod League in 2015. Pete was attended the University of Florida and Haley went to Michigan State University to study political science and journalism. They maintained a long-distance relationship and married in November 2021.Pete told ESPN in 2020:&quot;I just couldn't get enough of her. For me, this was the one.&quot;Pete Alonso and his wife Haley are expecting a new memberHaley and Pete posted images on their social media platforms to announce Haley’s pregnancy in April. She was holding a sonogram in her hand, posing alongside Pete and the pictures highlighted their joy as expectant parents.Haley captioned the post:&quot;Baby Alonso 2025 🤍 we can’t wait for this next chapter of becoming mom and dad.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley also shared a glimpse of a photoshoot embracing her baby bump in a black bodycon dress with minimal makeup.She wrote:&quot;Before we become two 🩵&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPete Alonso has posted a .269 batting average, 33 home runs and 113 RBIs and is expected to hit free agency at the end of the season.