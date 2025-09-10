  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "Quickest but best birthday visit": Pete Alonso’s wife Haley gushes over Mets star’s romantic birthday gesture

"Quickest but best birthday visit": Pete Alonso’s wife Haley gushes over Mets star’s romantic birthday gesture

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 10, 2025 06:44 GMT
Pete Alonso with his wife Haley Alonso.(Via Instagram)
Pete Alonso with his wife Haley Alonso.(Via Instagram)