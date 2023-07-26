Carlos Rodon will take the mound tonight at Yankees Stadium in what will be his biggest appearance in pinstripes.

Wednesday's game will be huge for a New York Yankees team that is battling to remain in the playoff picture. They will look for a big performance from their $162 million pitcher.

Rodon is 0-3 on the year and has struggled since joining the club. On top of all that, he is in the fans' bad books for the famous kiss he blew to the crowd during a game last week.

Per a recent article in Audacy, Tiki Barber touched the current situation with Rodon and what the starter can expect from the Yankees fan on Wednesday:

"I wanted to kill him, because how does a New York athlete think they can get away with being dismissive to the mass?"

Barber was speaking on WFAN Radio and proceeded to get into a back-and-forth with Shaun Morash about whether fans will boo Rodon at Yankee Stadium.

Morash insisted that Yankees fans "don't forget" and he would be one member of the crowd that would be vocal the minute Rodon steps out on the mound. He said:

"He can’t miss that amount of time, sign that kind of contract, then come back and treat Yankee fans…like that kind of garbage and blow a kiss"

New York sports fans can be extremely demanding and Rodon has started off on the wrong foot. The lefty pitcher may be regret his reaction to the jeers from the crowd in Anaheim.

Carlos Rodon will make his fourth start for the New York Yankees on Wednesday

Carlos Rodon of the New York Yankees pitches against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

There were high expections when Carlos Rodon signed a colossal six-year deal prior to the season. The powerful lefty had an outstanding season with the San Francisco Giants last year, finishing with a 14-8 record and 2.88 ERA.

Last time out, Rodón became the 4th Yankee pitcher to go 0-3 with an ERA over 7 in his first 3 games in the Bronx. Carlos Rodón takes the mound for the Yankees tonight against the Mets, seeking his first win in pinstripes.Last time out, Rodón became the 4th Yankee pitcher to go 0-3 with an ERA over 7 in his first 3 games in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/Qqfls6aidj

However, his New York Yankees career did not start off as planned with the 30-year-old suffering a forearm strain in spring training. He is 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA since joining the club. The talented southpaw will be looking to bounce back tonight against the New York Mets.