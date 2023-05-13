Yankees manager Aaron Boone came under fire for a series of questionable choices during his team's blowout 8-2 loss to the Rays on Thursday night. Baseball broadcaster Sal Licanta came down hard on the Yankees' think tank.

Sal ripped into Boone, calling him out for surrendering pitcher Domingo German for Ron Marinaccio in the sixth. The decision ultimately cost his team the game.

He went on to criticize the Yankees man for being "overly eager" to dig into his bullpen. He's made the move multiple times throughout the season.

"He is overly eager to get into the bullpen"

"Sal says Aaron Boone still hasn't learned his lesson from the mistake he's repeated since 2018: "He is overly eager to get into the bullpen" - WFAN Sports Radio, Twitter.

The host of the WFAN Sports Radio channel described it as a pattern Boone has followed ever since he joined the New York Yankees. Fans wouldn't disagree that Boone is notorious for cashing into his bullpen often.

"When you see a pattern, like the one Aaron Boone has followed since he’s been here in 2018, he is overly eager to get into the bullpen," Sal said. "He’d rather the next guy lose it than the first guy get knocked out of the game."

Aaron Boone received serious flack earlier in the season for making the same mistake when he took German out of a winning game against the Cleveland Guardians. The game instead turned into one of the worst losses of the season after Clay Holmes blew the lead for New York.

It was a highly criticized move then, and his recent gaffe has him in a very sticky situation.

Yankees fans slowly losing patience with Manager Aaron Boone

New York fans are getting increasingly frustrated with manager Aaron Boone's decision of late, with calls for his sacking up in the air.

Things looked to be turning around after their series sweep against the Oakland A's. However, his contentious calls against the Rays that led to defeats haven't gone down too well with the home faithful.

New York Yankees expected big things from the team and their manager at the start of the season. With them lamenting at the bottom of the AL East table, however, things are not looking good for the "Bronx Bombers". Fans will expect a quick change in fortunes, or the future looks very grim for Boone.

