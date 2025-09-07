Randy Johnson's daughter Willow pairs Alexandria bikini top with Vanessa bottoms from L'AGENCE on her Euro summer getaway in Greece

MLB Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, is enjoying her time in Greece. The volleyball star, signed with Dallas Pro Volleyball, is in the Hellenic Republic with her friends.
On Sunday, Willow shared two snaps on her Instagram. The first was a snap from Ammos Beach Club, located on Ornos Beach, in Mykonos. It is known for its stylish decor and beachfront setting. The club offers sunbeds and dining options with views of the Aegean Sea.
The second snap was a picture of Johsnon's daughter standing on the beach. She wore a black/white Alexandria bikini top from L'AGENCE, paired with Vanessa high-waisted bikini bottoms of the same brand. Additionally, she wore sunglasses and a custom chain with a "W" pendant, possibly a nod to her name. Also visible were the tattoos on both of her arms.
"Euro Summer," she captioned the post.
Founded in Los Angeles in 2008 by Jeff Rudes and Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE is a luxury fashion and lifestyle brand known for its sophisticated and timeless women's clothing. Built on the concept of classic elegance and modern sophistication, the brand is popular among celebrities and fashion influencers.
Randy Johnson's daughter turns up glamor in a polka dot outfit, shows love for popular anime
On Saturday, Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. Pairing a polka dot crop top with a wrap skirt of the same design, Willow wore multiple rings on her right hand and also wore a butterfly-shaped pendant on her neck.
In another Instagram story, re-shared from her friend, Johnson stood beside Tali Marmen, an Israeli volleyball player. Johnson and Marmen are teammates on the Greek club AO Markopoulo. In the snap, Marmen was in a black crop top, paired with striped pants.
Between these two Instagram stories, Johnson shared a snap from the "animezonein" Instagram handle, highlighting a romantic moment from the anime, "Darling in the Franxx." To add more flair to the post, Johnson added "Die With a Smile," the popular song by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.
"Darling in the Franxx" is a science fiction mecha romance anime. The 24-episode anime premiered in January 2018. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows a squad of 10 pilots, who are children, burdened with protecting the civilization.