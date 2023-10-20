In Game 4, the Houston Astros continued to pound the Texas Rangers pitchers after winning on Wednesday, 8-5. Before a single out was recorded, the Astros had already moved out to a 3-0 lead. Although Texas was able to tie the game at the conclusion of the third innings, a four-run fourth innings allowed the Astros to win 10-3 in the end. With one game remaining in Arlington on Friday before the series returns to Houston, the ALCS is currently deadlocked at 2-2.

According to reports, coach Bruce Bochy is still optimistic about his squad and believes that they will play well in Game 5.

“I always like my chances with this club.” Bruce Bochy hasn’t lost any confidence in his team heading into game five. - MichaeljBier

The Rangers' first-innings troubles by starter Andrew Heaney allowed the Astros to jump out to a quick lead. Heaney was forced to leave the game early as a result of a double, a single and a two-run triple by Alex Bregman setting the tone. Before the Rangers got an opportunity to bat, the Astros established a dominating 3-0 lead.

Rangers kept their will power strong and continue to play. Josh Jung's sacrifice fly, Nathaniel Lowe's run-scoring double, and Adolis Garcia's leadoff home run in the bottom of the second innings helped to close the score to 3-2. The game immediately devolved into a bullpen war as both sides fought for dominance.

Bruce Bochy's managing career with Rangers

Bochy, who had recently come out of retirement, was appointed the Texas Rangers' 29th manager in the team's history in 2022. As this was his first managerial position in the American League, he is also the only manager in the two-league era to have managed more than 4,000 games in one league before managing a single game in the other.