Texas Rangers southpaw Jordan Montgomery is having a great outing against the Houston Astros in ALCS Game 1 at Minute Maid Park. Despite seeing traffic in the fourth inning, Jordan Montgomery overcame the Astros hitter and kept the Rangers' 2-0 lead intact.

Montgomery pitched 6.1 innings without a run, despite giving up five hits. Additionally, he struck out six while only walking Martin Maldonado. Some of his defensive plays were eye-pleasing, adding to his impressive outing in Game 1. He was pulled off in the seventh after retiring one hitter.

Fans also were pleased by Montgomery's performance as they took to their X handles to praise him. One user was so happy that he decided to name his first-born 'Monty.'

"Naming my first born Monty."

Here are a few other best reactions:

On the other hand, Astros ace Justin Verlander also had a good game, pitching 6.2 innings, giving up two runs on six hits, two walks and five strikeouts. While both the starting pitchers have exited to their clubhouses, it will be up to the bullpen to defend their team's score.

Jordan Montgomery's MLB career

The New York Yankees selected Jordan Montgomery in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB draft. He made his debut on April 12, 2017, against the Tampa Bay Rays, going 4.2 innings for three runs, receiving a no-decision.

After his stint with the Yankees, Montgomery was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in August 2022. Prior to the 2023 season, he agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension by the Cardinals. Midway into the 2023 season, he was traded to the Texas Rangers.

In his pitching career, he has 38 wins, 34 losses, an ERA of 3.68 and 705 strikeouts. While in the postseason, he has a record of 1-0 with an ERA of 2.55 and 14 strikeouts in 4 appearances in the postseason in his career.