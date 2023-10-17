Infielder Michael Young spent thirteen of his fourteen MLB seasons with the Texas Rangers, treating fans to some special moments during that time. Now, fans of the team can look forward to seeing Young again as their team pushes towards ultimate glory.

After defeating the Houston Astros in both games in Houston, the series is returning to Globe Life Field with the Rangers in a commanding 2-0 series lead. Ahead of the home stint, it was announced that former Ranger Ian Kinsler would be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in Game 3, with Michael Young following with the honors ahead of Game 4.

"Ian Kinsler will throw out the first pitch for Game 3 of ALCS on Wednesday. Derek Holland will catch it. Michael Young will celebrate his 47th birthday Thursday by throwing out first pitch to Colby Lewis. In other news, damn Michael Young is getting old" - Evan Grant

For the most part, fans were happy to hear the news that Young would be gracing their brand new stadium in Texas. A career .300 hitter, Young made his debut for the Texas Rangers in 2000. In 2005, Young hit .331 to win the AL batting title, and earned seven All-Star nods, as well as a Gold Glove.

Kinsler spent the first eight years of his career in Texas, playing second base from 2006 until 2013. In 2014, he departed the team for the Detroit Tigers. A multiple-time All-Star in his own right, news that Kinsler would be returning was also welcomed by fans.

With a postseason record of 7-0, the Rangers will have the chance to sweep the Houston Astros in the next two games. Michael Young was part of the 2010 Rangers team that made it to the World Series in a losing effort against the San Francisco Giants, as well as the 2011 squad that lost to the Cardinals.

Can Michael Young's appearance bless the Rangers?

As the oldest MLB team never to win a World Series, Young knows how it feels to come close, but still come up short. Now, with one of the best teams to ever dawn the purple, only six more wins stand between the Rangers and the ultimate prize. Perhaps Young's presence ahead of Game 4 can bestow a good omen on the team as they look to shake their bitter cross-state rivals and propel forward to ultimate glory.