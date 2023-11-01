The Texas Rangers are on the brink of victory after having won Game 4 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks by 11-7. Part of the credit can be given to leadoff hitter Marcus Semien, who had a 5-RBI night.

Semien hit a single into the left-field corner in the second inning of Game 4 on Tuesday, allowing two hitters to score as the ball trickled away. Upon taking the field for his subsequent at-bat, the 33-year-old proceeded to improve his performance by hitting a three-run home run off a fastball pitched by Luis Frias to the left-center field.

Semien extended his hitting streak to six games with these two hits. The Rangers are now just one game away from capturing their first-ever World Series, thanks to his outstanding performance.

Rangers fans are already on the verge of celebration as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their applause for their showman.

Texas Rangers are closest ever to a World Series win

The Rangers organization started off as the Washington Senators in 1961. Decades of struggle followed before the Rangers finally got their first AL West title in 1996. Since then, they have made it to the postseason eight more times.

The Rangers are the oldest franchise in the league without a World Series ring. Their 63-year drought of a title is only second to the Cleveland Guardians franchise who haven't won a title in 75 years.

Texas came closest to blank that drought when they made it to successive World Series in 2010 and 2011. They fell short in five games against the San Francisco Giants in the first before losing the last two games in 2011 against the St. Louis Cardinals, having taken a 3-2 lead.

However, this time, the Rangers are in a place where they have never been before. They have three games to get the job done, with two games coming up in Arlington. They can even seal the deal in Phoenix itself and keep their unbeaten postseason road streak alive.