The Texas Rangers booked their playoff spot with a win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. They beat them 6-1 in front of a raucous crowd in Seattle who were hoping for the Mariners to turn the tide further in the AL West.

As they were ahead of the other two contenders, Mariners and the Houston Astros, the Rangers only needed a win to ensure their playoff berth. They were able to bounce back from two comeback wins by the Mariners in the first two games of the series.

The most successful frame in the game came in the third inning as Texas pounded four runs on the back of clutch two-out hits by Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Heim and Leody Tavares. They were strong off the blocks against Seattle starter Luis Castillo who could manage only 2.2 innings for his team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His compatriot on the mound was spot starter Andrew Heaney, who went 4.1 innings from the start. He had replaced Jon Gray after the pitcher was put on the 15-day IL. Heaney required help from three other relievers from the bullpen to clinch the victory.

Rangers fans were ecstatic and they voiced their appreciation on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Texas Rangers postseason history

The Texas Rangers franchise has been around for the past 62 years. After moving to Texas in 1972, the Rangers have only made it to the playoffs eight times in history. They are yet to win a World Series, with their most successful stints coming in the 2010 and 2011 seasons with a loss to the Giants and Cardinals, respectively, in the showcase encounter.

This is their first appearance in the postseason since 2016. After winning the division that year with a 95-67 margin, the team will record its first winning season since then. They can wrap up the AL West title with a win against the Mariners in the series finale for the eighth time in history.