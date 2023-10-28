It was not the start that many envisioned for Texas Rangers pitcher Nate Eovaldi in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series. After performing as one of the best pitchers in the entire postseason, Eovaldi struggled during his World Series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The veteran starting pitcher struggled through the opening match of the championship, lasting only 4.2 innings before being pulled by manager Bruce Bochy. At the time he was pulled from the game, even though Nate Eovaldi recorded eight strikeouts, he did surrender five runs, leaving Bochy with no choice but to replace him.

The shocking performance from Eovaldi against the Arizona Diamondbacks not only left the fans in attendance at Globe Life Field distraught but also those online. Some Texas Rangers fans felt that their pitcher was completely unrecognizable from earlier in the postseason, going as far as to call him an imposter.

Although it was only one poor outing and Nate Eovaldi will certainly be given another start during the World Series (if it extends past four games), other fans are not optimistic that he will recover. But the more rational fans believe that their veteran pitcher will come back stronger in his next outing.

Despite the disastrous outing in Game 1 of the World Series, Nate Eovaldi has been a star this postseason

Prior to the poor outing in Game 1 of the World Series, Eovaldi had been clutch for the Texas Rangers throughout the postseason. Following his poor opening start of the 2023 World Series, Eovaldi now owns a postseason record of 4-0 record (which could change by the end of Game 1) with a 3.52 ERA and 36 strikeouts through a total of 30.2 innings.

One of the most important factors for Eovaldi's postseason has been his ability to pitch long into games. The Texas Rangers' bullpen has been shaky at times, which makes his ability to eat innings an asset to the club. This is what made Friday night's start so puzzling given how hot he had been prior.

