Youngster Evan Carter has been one of the biggest stories for his team, the Texas Rangers, this postseason. However, a recent move by management will see Carter start the first game of his club's undefeated postseason on the bench.

Ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy announced that Carter would be starting the game on the bench. The move comes after the 21-year-old went 1-for-4 with a double in Game 1.

"Despite hitting .389 with a 1.338 OPS and a hit in each game in the playoffs, Evan Carter isn't in the lineup against Framber Valdez today. Carter hit .365 with a 1.238 OPS against righties in the regular season, but went 0-for-10 with six strikeouts against lefties" - Talkin' Baseball

Carter, who was called up to the Texas Rangers in September, has struggled against left-handed pitchers. Incidentally, one of the best lefties in the league, Framber Valdez, will be getting the ball for the Astros in Game 2.

Despite Evan Carter's electric postseason, fans seem rather supportive of Bochy's call. In six playoff games this year, Carter is hitting .389/.560/.778 with a home runs and three RBIs. Moreover, Carter became the first-ever player to have a walk, a run scored, and an extra base hit in his first three playoff games.

While Carter may not be starting the game against the Houston Astros, there is a strong possibility that he may be used in a pinch-hitting role later in the game. During the regular season, the Tennessee-native hit .365 against right-handed pitchers.

Advanced analytics have played a big role for several teams in the 2023 playoffs. In Game 1 of the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles, Bruce Bochy decided to pull starter Andrew Heaney after less than four innings, opting for Dane Dunning in his place. The decision, though originally criticized, turned out to be prescient, as Dunning was able to record the win.

This is far from the end for Evan Carter in the 2023 playoffs

While Rangers fans are understandably dissapointed that Carter is not starting the game in the outfield, the vast majority seem to understand the decision. The Rangers are undefeated in the postseason, and much of that success can be accredited to veteran tactics employed by Bochy. While the young stud may not be on the field to start Game 2, Rangers fans have not remotely seen the last of him.