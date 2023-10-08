Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim took a dig at Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott after recording a game-winning play against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Rangers beat the Orioles narrowlly 3-2, wrapping up the game with a tidy defensive play executed by their catcher in the ninth inning. When asked about his clutch play, Heim responded by quoting Phillies star Bryson Stott's reply two days ago.

When asked about the play in the post game interview, Heim jokingly replied, "I kinda blacked out," echoing Phillies Bryson Stott's reply after hitting a grand slam in the Wild Card series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jonah Heim was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2013 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for the Oakland Athletics in 2020.

Heim was then tarded to the Rangers ahead of the 2021 season and has slowly moved up the ranks there. He has had an impressive season in Texas this year, being voted the starting catcher of the American League team in the All-Star game this year.

Heim proved his efficiency once again with a tidy play in the ninth inning to win the game against the Orioles in the opening game of the NLDS.

He started his evening's output with an RBI single in the fourth inning to give his team a 2-0 lead. In the ninth inning, the Rangers catcher made a sharp play on a Jose Leclerc pitch, nabbing Gunnar Henderson as he made the first steal attempt in the game.

Orioles miscommunication leads to Jonah Heim's clutch play in the ninth

Batlimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Hendrson started the ninth inning of Saturday's game with a leadoff single that took him to first base, setting up the scene for a comeback.

However, when he attempted the first steal of the night, he was nabbed by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim's pinpoint throw to shortstop Corey Seager.

The Orioles have since explained that there was a bit of miscommunication. That could have been avoided and might have yeilded a different result on the night and taken them a step closer to the World Series.

However, there's still a lot of baseball to play and Orioles have the chance to turn things around.