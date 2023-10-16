Jordan Montgomery continued his stellar form in the MLB playoffs to give the Texas Rangers an early advantage in the American League Championship Series.

The 30-year-old was outstanding at Minute Maid Park on Sunday night to guide his team to a 2-0 victory. Montgomery threw 6.1 scoreless innings against one of the most potent offense in baseball. He allowed just five hits, walked one batter and struck out six to give his team a strong start. The starting pitcher took just 90 pitches to record 19 outs before making way for Josh Sborz.

Per a recent article on MLB, Montgomery spoke about elevating his game for the big stage:

"If it doesn't raise your game [to pitch] in the playoffs, I don't think you're doing it right."

Montgomery became the first pitcher in Texas Rangers history to record two or more starts with six scoreless inning in the playoffs.

"Jordan Montgomery does not care about your runners on base" - Talkin' Baseball

The powerful lefty also became the only player in MLB history to strikeout Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez three times in a playoff game.

The Ranger were able to take Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Game 2 will take place in Houston on Monday afternoon.

Jordan Montgomery has had a major impact since joining the Texas Rangers before the trade deadline

Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during Game 2 of an ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles

Jordan Montgomery started the 2023 season with the St. Louis Cardinals after a successful six-year stint with the New York Yankees.

The Rangers traded for the pitcher to add depth to their starting rotation. The move has worked out well for both the organization and Montgomery.

Since joining Texas, Montgomery has a 4-2 record and a 2.79 ERA in the regular season.

"Jordan Montgomery, Dirty 81mph Curveball." - Rob Friedman

Montgomery has started three playoff games for the Rangers and won two of them. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 3 in an impressive performance. Overall, he has a 2-0 record and a meager 2.08 ERA over 17.1 inning during the 2023 postseason.

The Rangers will call on Montgomery at least once more in this series. If he can replicate last night's form, the team has a good chance of upsetting the Houston Astros in the ALCS.