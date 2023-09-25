The Texas Rangers survived a late charge from the Seattle Mariners in the final game of the series to complete a narrow 9-8 win. The win sealed a series sweep for the Rangers, opening a two-game lead over defending World Series champions Houston Astros in the AL West.

Rangers were trailing the Astros before the series began, but a series sweep against fellow contenders Mariners has changed the landscape in the hotly contested division. Astros' three-game losing streak against the Kansas City Royals also helped the cause of the division leaders.

"We did what we were hoping to do," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "To get a sweep, that's tough to do against a good club like Seattle. We have seven games left here so we're in better position than ... not too long ago. Just shows you the fight in this club, the determination."

Rangers lead at the top of the AL West came under threat after a series of underwhelming performances from the bullpen. However, they did more than enough against the Mariners to restore parity.

"We got through it.We used a lot of pitchers, but we found a way to get through it. Great series. Entertaining series. A lot of drama."

Mariners upbeat despite series loss against Rangers as AL West heads for dramatic finale

Meanwhile, the Mariners, who are now third in a three-horse race for the AL West title, showed a lot of fight in the final game of the series on Sunday night.

Despite the loss, Scott Servais is upbeat about turning things around in the forthcoming games with the help of their loyal supporters.

"We will turn the page," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "We will let it go. I know there will be 45,000 of our closest friends there helping us out the way they can. It's going to be super exciting. What can I say?"

The Mariners will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak when they face off against the Astros in a potential season-defining series.