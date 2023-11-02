Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe delivers heartfelt World Series tribute to his brave mother battling cancer

The Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to win the World Series for the first time in their 63-year team history.

THE TEXAS RANGERS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe had the opportunity to play in the World Series for the first time in his career and contribute to the team's success.

According to reports, Nathaniel expressed his joy at winning the championship and thanked the team for their hard work. Nathaniel said he wanted to share the joy with his mother, Wendy Lowe since he missed her the most. Lowe's mother is ill and undergoing chemotherapy.

Lowe expressed his gratitude to his mother for shaping who he is now.

Nathaniel Lowe delivers a heartfelt message to his mother, who couldn't make it to the World Series because she's undergoing chemotherapy

Earlier this year, Lowe's mother received a diagnosis of glioblastoma, a kind of brain cancer. Wendy experienced her first seizure on the way home after the Rays-Rangers series in June, a few days after Lowe's game versus his younger brother, Josh. Tests subsequently showed that she had a brain tumor.

Nathaniel Lowe's mother, Wendy Lowe, is currently undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

Nathaniel Lowe's baseball career with Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers acquired Lowe from the Rays in 2020. In a game against the Houston Astros in 2022, Lowe became the first player in the major leagues to strike out in two perfect innings. Additionally, it was the first time in big league history that several flawless innings were thrown on the same day.

In order to avoid wage arbitration, Lowe agreed to a one-year, $4.05 million deal with the Rangers for the 2023 season after winning the American League Silver Slugger Award at first base in 2022.