Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe not worried after blowout Game 2 loss in World Series: "Naive to think that we're going to run away with four in a row"

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe knows that his team have work to do after their blowout 9-1 Game 2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series on Saturday.

A hot Rangers offense was shut down as they managed only four hits and one walk all game. The Rangers were riding high after an epic come from behind 6-5 win in Game 1 on Friday. Corey Seager hit a tying home run in the ninth and Adolis Garcia a walk off home run in the 11th.

However, a day later, they were absolutely steamrolled by Diamondbacks ace Merill Kelly, who pitched a seven innings one-run two-hit ball. He retired the first 11 batters and only earned a run off a Mitch Garver solo shot.

Lowe spoke about the shift in fortunes but expects the Rangers to bounce back as the series moves to Arizona.

"It’s a seven-game set. We'd be naive to think that we're going to run away with four in a row against a team that really fights, like we did.

"They had to go through the Wild Card round and then all the way through and they're here. It's a resilient bunch over there, but we're pretty confident in our group, too," Lowe said.

While they struggled with their at-bats, the Rangers pitching also gave away some crucial runs towards the end.

Jordan Montgomery faded away in the seventh innings before the Dbacks scored five more runs in the final two frames. Their 16 hits is the most in a World Series game since 2014.

The landslide win was quite unexpected for Arizona after their agonizing Game 1 loss. However, just like they have done all season, they bounced back in epic fashion to snatch back the momentum.

Texas Rangers head to Phoenix with strong road record

Despite the first leg of the series split in Arlington, the Rangers will be hopeful of their chances, as they're unbeaten on the road this postseason.

They have won eight straight games, including clutch fixtures against the Houston Astros in Games 6 and 7 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Game 3 of the Rangers-Diamondback series is on Monday, Oct. 30.