Pitcher Jordan Montgomery has bounced around the league over the last 18 months but continues to perform at a high level wherever he goes. It has been an interesting few years for Montgomery, who has shifted from the East Coast to the Midwest, to the Southwest. The southpaw looks set to pitch in the postseason once again with his third different team in four seasons.

Off the field, Montgomery also married McKenzie Dirr last year. The doctor has been beside his side since his days with the New York Yankees and will now be supporting him as he suits up for the Texas Rangers.

In a recent episode of the "Foul Territory" podcast, Montgomery was grilled by AJ Pierzynski and the team on how he was able to get a doctor to marry him:

"She's the best. ... We talk all the time she loves how dumb I am, that's what makes it work," said Montgomery.

Montgomery shared that McKenzie is in her first year of residency and putting in heavy hours.

He joked that the relationship works because he doesn't have any idea what she is talking about most of the time.

Montgomery is in the final stages of a one-year, $10 million contract and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. He has had a strong finish to the year and there will be a long list of teams interested in the lefty in the offseason.

Jordan Montgomery is set to pitch in the postseason with his third different MLB team

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws to the Seattle Mariners in Arlington

Jordan Montgomery was sent to Texas as part of a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the August deadline. Asked where he wanted to be traded, Montgomery said he was keen to move to any team with a shot at the playoffs.

"Jordan Montgomery is setting himself up great for his free agency" - Talkin' Baseball

The Rangers are currently first in their division with a 2.5-game lead over the Houston Astros. The club looks set to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016.

This season, the South Carolina native has a 10-11 overall record and a 3.25 ERA. Since moving to the Rangers he has been exceptional, recording four wins, 53 strikeouts and a 2.92 ERA over 61.2 innings.