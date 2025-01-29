Rangers star Evan Carter's heartfelt birthday message for wife Kaylen sparks sweet response

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter celebrated the birthday of his wife, Kaylen, with whom he tied the knot in December 2022. On Tuesday, the outfielder shared a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Kaylen Carter, celebrating her 23rd birthday:

"Happy birthday to my better half! 23 years of making the world a better place - I love you❤️".

Known as "Full Count Carter" for his ability to work deep counts at the plate, the Rangers star accompanied the message with three photos. The last photo was of Kaylen with their house pet JP the Giant Schnauzer.

In another picture, the couple were photographed at Globe Life Stadium.

Kaylen responded with just as much love, leaving a heartwarming reply:

"I love you with my whole heart ❤️🫶🏻"

Evan Carter credits Kaylen for the idea to wear "Jesus Won" T-shirt

During the entire 2023 season, Evan Carter's rookie year, he wore a "Jesus Won" T-shirt. Some who believe in the faith call it one of the reasons why the Rangers went on to win the World Series.

However, for the Carter family, it was more than just a display of faith. The idea to wear the T-shirt resulted drom the couple helping their hometown of Elizabethton, Tennessee.

"Gosh, my wife (Kaylen) came up with that," he said (via CBS). "It's still going on. We've raised over $100,000 and that's straight from T-shirt sales.

"We're getting to help my local church, helping kids get meals and providing clothes and toys at holidays. We got to help the FCA. We helped to build a batting facility at our high school that the whole county will get to use. It's been a really good thing."

On the baseball front, Carter, who batted .300/.417/.500/.917 with one home run, six RBIs and three stolen bases in 17 postseason games in 2023, started the 2024 season on a rough note. He hit .188 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 45 games, before missing the remainder of the season due to lower–back tightness.

