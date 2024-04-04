Rangers vs. Astros Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

Despite trailing the Texas Rangers for 138 days in the AL West last season, the Houston Astros managed to clinch their seventh straight divisional title in the dying days of the season.

The rally set the stage for a meeting between the two teams in the ALCS, where both would battle it out for a World Series berth. Despite the Astros being favored for most of the series, the Rangers were able to ride Adolis Garcia's bat to a Game 7, where they would prove victorious.

Nearly six months after the end of that infamous ALCS, the two Texan MLB teams will once again meet. This weekend, a three-game series is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

After being swept by the New York Yankees at home to start the season, the Astros were able to take two of three off of the Jays. Meanwhile, the Rangers are currently sporting a 4-2 record.

Rangers vs Astros Preview

The game on Friday will be the first of 13 meetings in the 2024 Lone Star Series. After emotions boiled over during the postseason last October, fans will be anxious to see those storylines playing out once more.

The first pitch for Friday's fixture is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Subsequently, both the Saturday and Sunday games of the series will also be held in the evenings, with start times of 7:05 and 7:10 p.m., respectively.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head Record

Apart from the 2023 ALCS, which saw the Texas Rangers come out on top, the Astros dominated regular-season play last year. Of the 13 appearances, Houston won nine, and recorded more than 10 runs in five of those victories.

Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchups

Game 1

25-year old Hunter Brown will make his second start of the season for the Houston Astros. Brown, a 2019 5th rounder, broke onto the Astros rotation last season, going 11-13 with a 5.09 ERA in 31 appearances. Brown will be looking for his first win of the season in his second start.

Cody Bradford will be making his second start of the season for the Rangers. A native of Texas, Bradford struck out six Chicago Cubs in five innings on March 30 to earn his first win of the season.

Game 2

Although Astros manager Joe Espada has not yet indicated his pitching choice, it is expected that right hander Jon Gray will be tapped for Texas. Gray, a longtime member of the Colorado Rockies, had a rocky start to 2024. In his first start against the Cubs last week, the 32-year-old allowed five earned runs before being pulled in the fourth inning.

Game 3

The final game of the series is set to be a pitching showdown between Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Ronel Blanco for Houston. Right hander Dane Dunning, already 1-0, has been experimenting with a new slider. Blanco, meanwhile, tossed the 2024 MLB season's first no-hitter in his team's 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays last Monday.

Rangers vs Astros Players To Watch Out For

Yainer Diaz - Houston

After hitting .282/.308/.538 with 23 home runs and 60 RBIs last season, catcher Yainer Diaz finished fifth in Rookien of the Year voting in 2023. Following co-backstop Martin Maldonado's departure to the Chicago White Sox this offseason, Diaz is picking up the slack. Currently, the 25-year-old's .462 average on the season leads all active hitters.

Ronel Blanco - Houston

Although he did not throw his first MLB inning until the age of 28, Ronel Blanco looked nothing short of stupendous in his last start. Already sporting a 0.00 ERA on account of his complete-game no hitter against the Jays, Blanco will hope to keep the magic going in the third game of this series.

Jared Walsh

Despite the fact that injuries limited Jared Walsh to just 39 games as a member of the Los Angeles Angels last season, the Rangers decided to take a chance on the Wisconsin-native, and inked him to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

The move appears to be paying off. So far, Walsh is 8-for-21 on the season, and has connected for a home run and three RBIs. After looking very comfortable hitting at Globe Life Field, Walsh will aim to build on his success during the Lone Star Series.

