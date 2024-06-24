Rangers vs. Brewers: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 24, MLB 2024

The Texas Rangers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers as they open a three-game series at American Family Field. The defending World Series champions won their last four games by scoring 21 runs with their powerful offense. Defensively, they surrendered just five runs.

While they seem to be picking up the pace, they are still far behind the top spot in the AL West, which is dominated by the Seattle Mariners. Right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen will take the mound hoping to pick up a victory. Lorenzen has a 4-3 record with a 3.00 ERA.

The Brew Crew is at the top of their league and is currently one of the top teams competing in the National League. The Brewers hold the third-best record in the NL, right behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, they lost three of their four games against the Padres in their last series.

Right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta will be sent to get some strikeouts in Game 1. Peralta's 5-4 record has not been great, and neither has his 4.06 ERA helped the team. While he did pick up several victories, it was not without the help of the Brewers' offense.

Rangers vs. Brewers Baseball Betting Odds

Texas Rangers +135 +1.5 (-155) O 8 -105 Milwaukee Brewers -160 -1.5 (+125) U 8 -115

Where to watch Rangers vs. Brewers?

Game 1 will be telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The first pitch will go out at 7:10 PM CDT. MLB fans can also get to stream the game on Fubo TV.

Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction

Lorenzen has a better ERA than Peralta. However, Peralta has 106 strikeouts in 82 innings, while Lorenzen has 50 strikeouts in 72 innings. The Brewers are ranked at No. 9 with a team ERA of 3.79. Their opponent is ranked at No. 17 with a 4.01 ERA.

Offensively, the Brewers have better numbers as they are ranked at No. 6 with 376 runs scored. Their opponent is ranked at No. 17 with 329 runs scored. Despite the pitching dual, the Brewers have a better shot to win. The Brew Crew will also have their home advantage in this series. The baseball odds have predicted the Brewers to win and take Game 1.

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-160)